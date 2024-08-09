Marin Software Extends Reach with Reddit and X Support

It’s never been easier for performance marketers and agencies to engage with their audience





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN), a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, announced exciting enhancements to its integrations with Reddit and X (formerly Twitter). Now, marketers can use Marin’s AI-powered intelligence, optimization, and automation to reach Reddit and X’s users.

Reddit boasts over 91 million daily active users across thousands of communities, and X serves as a real-time information hub for more than 500 million monthly active users. These platforms offer marketers access to large, engaged audiences, but to get the most out of their ad spend marketers need more advanced campaign management and optimization tools.

Managing Reddit and X with Marin allows marketers to:

Plan, execute, and optimize campaigns on Reddit and X alongside other channels

Make informed decisions using Marin’s unified analytics grids

Leverage AI-powered optimization and customizable automation for real-time campaign adjustments

Chris Lien, CEO of Marin Software, stated, “Integrating Reddit and X into our ecosystem allows us to provide industry-leading intelligence, optimization, and automation for digital marketers across all channels.”

These enhanced integrations are available now for all Marin Software clients. For more information, please visit www.marinsoftware.com or contact your Marin representative.

About Marin Software:

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) is a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies. MarinOne, the company’s flagship platform, enables marketers to unify their digital advertising across search, social, and eCommerce channels to drive higher efficiency and improved results. Headquartered in San Francisco, Marin Software supports clients worldwide.

