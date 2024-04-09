Marin Software Enhances Its Microsoft Advertising Integration

Brands and agencies can increase sales by connecting AI-powered budget allocation with Microsoft’s intelligent Automated Bidding





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marin Software, a leading omni channel marketing platform, today announced upgrades to its integration with Microsoft Advertising. This marks another significant innovation in its leading paid search technology. This enhanced integration connects Microsoft’s intelligent Automated Bidding and first-party conversion data with Marin’s AI-powered budget optimization. Brands and agencies can use Marin to ensure the optimal level of spend and allocation of marketing funds across Microsoft Advertising campaigns and other search programs.

With Marin, brands can seamlessly manage paid ad campaigns for Microsoft Advertising accounts and other publishers, easily setting targets and allocating budgets across publisher accounts. Using Marin’s AI-powered Budget Optimization, advertisers no longer need to calculate and manage optimal spend using offline calculations.

Microsoft is seeing market share growth from its innovative Copilot. ComScore’s October 2023 data revealed a 0.7 point increase in market share for Microsoft search sites (compared to September 2023), now accounting for over 27% of the Core Search universe in the US (PC-centric), supported by the adoption of AI-driven search – Copilot (previously Bing Chat). Brands looking to capitalize on this increasing volume need tools to simplify optimization of their accounts, enhancing efficiency and scalability, which Marin Software offers.

Key benefits of Marin’s integration with Microsoft Advertising includes:

Cross-account and publisher budget management: Easily set targets and budgets across accounts and publishers

Spend optimization: Marin’s AI-powered Budget Optimization engine enables marketers to identify the right targets and allocate marketing funds optimally across all publishers, maximizing return on investment and driving campaign success.

Budget Pacing: Marin’s advanced budget management capabilities monitor performance against targets and automatically adjust budgets and targets to hit your business goals

Enhanced conversion metrics: By integrating conversion data from Microsoft Advertising, Marin Software’s holistic revenue data provides advertisers with enhanced conversion insights, empowering data-driven decision-making and improving campaign performance.

“At Marin Software, we are committed to empowering marketers with innovative solutions to augment publisher tools, drive performance, and exceed their goals,” said Chris Lien, CEO at Marin Software. “Our enhanced integration with Microsoft Advertising represents another step forward in delivering innovative tools and capabilities to our users, enabling them to unlock new levels of success in their advertising campaigns.”

For more information about Marin Software’s performance marketing platform and its enhanced integration with Microsoft Advertising, please visit www.marinsoftware.com/lp/microsoft-ads.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world’s largest publishers. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and e-commerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software’s technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.

Contacts

Wesley MacLaggan



Marketing, Marin Software



(415) 399-2580



press@marinsoftware.com