Marin Software Announces HubSpot Integration

Connect the entire customer journey by uniting your search and social ads with HubSpot data


SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marin Software has unveiled an innovative integration with HubSpot designed to unleash the potential of CRM data for performance marketers. This integration aims to expand campaign success metrics, offering marketers a comprehensive view that extends beyond online interactions and website activities.

Traditional campaign optimization has often been limited to online activities, leaving behind a treasure trove of customer insights hidden within CRM data. The integration between HubSpot, renowned for its inbound marketing prowess, and Marin Software, a leader in marketing analysis and digital marketing optimization, seeks to bridge this gap and open doors to enhanced campaign insights.

HubSpot’s comprehensive suite of tools empowers businesses to engage and delight customers throughout their journey, from lead generation to customer relationship management. Marin Software’s expertise in digital marketing optimization and automation seamlessly complements this approach. The resulting integration offers a powerful synergy that can supercharge campaigns and drive remarkable results.

Unlocking the Valuable Insights within CRM Data

Recognizing the limitations of focusing solely on online interactions, the Marin for HubSpot integration encourages marketers to explore a broader spectrum of data. Whether it’s a longer sales cycle initiated by a website form, call center inquiries, or in-store purchases, the integration encourages businesses to evaluate campaigns based on true customer value. This approach allows marketers to move beyond rudimentary metrics and optimize strategies for maximum business impact.

By aligning HubSpot’s rich CRM data with campaign data in Marin, the integration equips marketers with a comprehensive understanding of customer behaviors, interactions, and preferences. This holistic view empowers marketers to fine-tune advertising strategies, drive personalized experiences, and optimize bidding for optimal results.

Key Benefits of the Integration:

  • All-in-One View: The integration creates a unified dashboard that aggregates data from both HubSpot and major publishers like Google, Meta, and Microsoft. This comprehensive view simplifies performance tracking, enhancing decision-making through a single, AI-powered interface.
  • Simplified Workflow: Manual data aggregation and normalization become things of the past. The integration automates these processes, eliminating errors, saving time, and streamlining the workflow for marketing professionals.
  • Intelligent Bidding: Armed with deeper customer insights, marketers can set bids with greater precision. This intelligence ensures that advertising budgets are invested where they generate the most significant impact, ultimately maximizing return on investment.

Charting the Path to Smarter Campaigns

The integration of Marin Software and HubSpot enables performance marketers to make data-driven decisions based on real-time data to transform the efficiency of their marketing practices. Marketers adopting this integrated approach can anticipate reaching the right audience at the right moment, driving personalized experiences that resonate with consumers. In an era where personalization and profitability are inextricably linked, businesses that embrace a comprehensive data-driven approach are poised to lead the way forward.

For more information on how Marin can help unify your data across the entire customer lifecycle, visit www.marinsoftware.com.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world’s largest publishers. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software’s technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.

Contacts

Wesley MacLaggan

Marketing, Marin Software

(415) 399-2580

press@marinsoftware.com

