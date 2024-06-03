Home Business Wire Marin Software Announces Expanded Amazon Integration to Unlock Channel for All Advertisers
Enhanced Offering Opens Amazon’s Comprehensive Advertising Suite to Non-Amazon Advertisers


SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marin Software, a leading provider of performance marketing software for brands and agencies, announces major enhancements to its Amazon integration. This update includes Sponsored TV, non-endemic advertising, and access to the Demand-Side Platform (DSP) globally, making it easier for brands not selling on Amazon to engage with the Amazon audience.

Key Enhancements

  • Sponsored TV: Advertisers can reach over 155 million monthly users of Amazon’s ad-supported streaming services (Amazon, Q4 2022), delivering impactful ads for brands who sell on Amazon and those who do not.
  • Non-endemic Advertising: Brands that do not sell products on Amazon can reach the omnichannel platform’s vast audience while they are shopping to create highly targeted and effective advertising campaigns related to purchases they are making on Amazon.
  • Global DSP This expansion provides marketers with access to Amazon’s robust advertising platform, enabling them to programmatically buy display and video ads across the Amazon properties and its publisher partners in all markets served by Amazon globally.

“Our enhanced Amazon offering represents a major leap forward in our commitment to helping digital marketers connect with consumers in the most impactful ways. By incorporating Sponsored TV, expanding DSP capabilities globally, and introducing non-endemic advertising options, we are enabling brands to maximize their reach and effectiveness within the Amazon family of brands,” said Chris Lein, CEO of Marin Software. “This advancement underscores our dedication to providing innovative tools that drive performance and deliver measurable results for our clients.”

These additions to Marin’s existing suite of Amazon Ads solutions unites the power of Marin’s intelligence, AI-powered optimization, and customizable automations that marketers need to thrive in today’s competitive multi-channel digital marketing landscape. With Sponsored TV, DSP non-endemic, and sponsored ecommerce advertising, Marin Software is equipping all advertisers with the tools to engage Amazon’s diverse audience effectively and efficiently across all their paid media channels.

For more information on how Marin can help unlock the power of Amazon advertising, visit https://www.marinsoftware.com/lp/amazon-ads.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world’s largest publishers. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software’s technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com

Contacts

Wesley MacLaggan

Marketing, Marin Software

(415) 399-2580

press@marinsoftware.com

