Marin Software Announces Date of Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN), a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced it will report financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, after market close on Thursday, October 31, 2024. The company also announced it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results. This conference call may include forward-looking statements.


The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 704-4453 from the United States or +1 (201) 389-0920 internationally with conference ID 13742154, and a live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1639634&tp_key=333b2eee9c.

Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, November 7, 2024, a recorded replay will be available on the company’s website, and a telephone replay will be available by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the United States or +1 (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13742154.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world’s largest publishers. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software’s technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
ir@marinsoftware.com

Media Contact
Wesley MacLaggan

Marketing, Marin Software

(415) 399-2580

press@marinsoftware.com

