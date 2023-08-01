MariaDB To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on August 14, 2023

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MariaDB plc (NYSE: MRDB) today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023 which ended June 30, 2023 on Monday, August 14, 2023 after market close.

MariaDB plc will host a live webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (or 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on Monday, August 14, 2023 to discuss its financial results. The live webcast and replay of the webcast can be accessed from MariaDB plc’s investor relations website at investors.mariadb.com. The webcast replay will be available for 12 months.

