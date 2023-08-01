<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
MariaDB To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on August 14, 2023

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MariaDB plc (NYSE: MRDB) today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023 which ended June 30, 2023 on Monday, August 14, 2023 after market close.

MariaDB plc will host a live webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (or 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on Monday, August 14, 2023 to discuss its financial results. The live webcast and replay of the webcast can be accessed from MariaDB plc’s investor relations website at investors.mariadb.com. The webcast replay will be available for 12 months.

About MariaDB

MariaDB is a new generation cloud database company whose products are used by companies big and small, reaching more than a billion users through Linux distributions and have been downloaded over one billion times. Deployed in minutes and maintained with ease, leveraging cloud automation, our database products are engineered to support any workload, any cloud and any scale – all while saving up to 90% of proprietary database costs. Trusted by organizations such as Bandwidth, DigiCert, InfoArmor, Oppenheimer, Samsung, SelectQuote and SpendHQ, MariaDB’s software is the backbone of critical services that people rely on every day. Learn more at mariadb.com.

