MariaDB to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on May 8, 2023

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MariaDB plc (NYSE: MRDB) today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2023 which ended March 31, 2023 on Monday, May 8, 2023 after market close.

MariaDB plc will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (or 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on Monday, May 8, 2023 to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 396-8049 from the United States and Canada or (416) 764-8646 internationally with conference ID 56385548. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from MariaDB plc’s investor relations website at investors.mariadb.com.

Following the completion of the conference call through 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time (or 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on May 15, 2023, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 674-7070 from the United States and Canada or (416) 764-8692 internationally with conference ID 385548.

About MariaDB

MariaDB is a new generation cloud database company whose products are used by companies big and small, reaching more than a billion users through Linux distributions and have been downloaded over one billion times. Deployed in minutes and maintained with ease, leveraging cloud automation, our database products are engineered to support any workload, any cloud and any scale – all while saving up to 90% of proprietary database costs. Trusted by organizations such as Bandwidth, DigiCert, InfoArmor, Oppenheimer, Samsung, SelectQuote and SpendHQ, MariaDB’s software is the backbone of critical services that people rely on every day. Learn more at mariadb.com.

Source: MariaDB

Contacts

Investors:

ir@mariadb.com

Media:

pr@mariadb.com

