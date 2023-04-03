<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

MariaDB Showcases New SkySQL Cloud Database Features at AWS Global Summits

di Business Wire

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud–MariaDB plc (NYSE: MRDB):

 

WHO:

MariaDB® plc (NYSE: MRDB) is a cloud database company whose software is the heartbeat of critical applications that people rely on every day.
 

WHERE & WHEN:

Visit MariaDB’s booth at each AWS Summit to see MariaDB SkySQL in action:

  • Paris, France, April 4, booth #B12
  • Berlin, Germany, May 4, booth #B01
  • London, United Kingdom, June 7, booth #S17
  • New York City, United States, July 26, booth number to come
 

WHAT:

Join us at four out of the six cities where the AWS Global Summits will be held to experience the benefits, scale and unstoppable performance of SkySQL on AWS. Stop by MariaDB’s booths for:

  • A demonstration of the newest release of SkySQL, a second generation cloud database service.
  • Get the chance to win a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro and other swag at our booth.
  • Pick up a hard copy or download a digital copy of Distributed SQL for Dummies, published by Wiley.

 

Learn more about the new SkySQL release including features such as:

  • Serverless Analytics allows users to uncover insights on all current data. Pay for only what it is used, and no ETL is required to do analytics.
  • Autoscaling is now enabled, which scales based on demand surges and back down when demand normalizes to save costs. When paired with MariaDB’s distributed SQL database, Xpand, autoscaling means no longer having to worry about unexpected spikes in demand.
 

WHY:

MariaDB collaborated with AWS to bring SkySQL, MariaDB’s second generation cloud database, to its customers. At the AWS Global Summits, MariaDB will demonstrate how in a few clicks customers can experience the unstoppable performance of MariaDB SkySQL on AWS.

 

MariaDB SkySQL is a second generation cloud database service that provides fully managed databases including its flagship distributed SQL product MariaDB Xpand for maximum resilience and scalability.
 

START TODAY:

Discover MariaDB SkySQL on AWS and experience distributed SQL scale and availability, autoscaling, serverless analytics and more.

 

Sign up for SkySQL and receive $500 in credits, nearly 3,800 hours of free trial time or get SkySQL in the AWS Marketplace here.

Source: MariaDB

Contacts

Investors:

ir@mariadb.com

Media:

pr@mariadb.com

Mercato