Marco Di Giacomo Joins Remote as Chief Marketing Officer

Remote, the leading global HR platform for distributed companies, today announced the appointment of Marco Di Giacomo as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Marco is responsible for Remote's global marketing team across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific as the company continues its rapid growth.





Marco joins Remote from Amagi, another Accel unicorn, which he helped establish as the category leader, and grow both revenue and valuation despite market conditions. He has more than 25 years of experience in the tech industry, having held senior P&L and functional leadership positions across marketing, product management, strategy, and R&D. His career includes prominent roles at leading organizations such as IBM, Microsoft, Cisco, Atlassian, and Verizon. He reports directly to CEO Job van der Voort.

“ Remote’s mission is to open up the global job market, and Marco’s international experience aligns perfectly with this goal,” said Job van der Voort, co-founder and CEO of Remote. “ As we’ve recently expanded our services to new countries and launched innovative products like Payroll, his leadership will be key in amplifying our market presence and communicating our value proposition to a global audience.”

“ Remote’s brand has achieved remarkable organic growth and relevance thanks to the exceptional talent of the team. I’m thrilled to be part of the next phase of growth, joining them to cement Remote’s status as a generational company and propel its mission forward to ensure that opportunities are available everywhere, to and for everyone,” said Marco.

Like all Remote employees, Marco will work remotely and asynchronously from his chosen location in the world — New York, USA.

About Remote:

Talent is everywhere — opportunity is not. Remote’s mission is to create opportunity everywhere, empowering employers to find and hire the best talent and enabling individuals to build financial and personal freedom. Businesses around the world use Remote to hire, manage, and pay their globally distributed workforces, simply and compliantly. Remote was founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort and Marcelo Lebre, and is backed by leading investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Accel, Sequoia, Index Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, General Catalyst, and B Capital.

