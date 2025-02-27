Marchex to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, March 6, 2025

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIsolutions--Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), which harnesses the power of AI and conversational intelligence to drive operational excellence and revenue acceleration, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, on March 6, 2025, at approximately 4:20 p.m. ET. At that time, Marchex will post the press release in the Press Center section of its corporate website (https://www.marchex.com/about-us/press/).

Following the release, management will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 6, 2025, to discuss the results and outlook for the company. A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Marchex website (http://investors.marchex.com/financial-information/quarterly-results), where an archived version of the webcast will also be available two hours after completion of the call.

About Marchex

Marchex harnesses the power of AI and conversational intelligence to provide actionable insights aligned with prescriptive vertical market data analytics, driving operational excellence and revenue acceleration. Marchex enables executive, sales, and marketing teams to optimize customer journey experiences across communication channels. Through our prescriptive analytics solutions, we enable the alignment of enterprise strategy, empowering businesses to increase revenue through informed decision-making and strategic execution. Marchex provides conversational intelligence AI-powered solutions for market-leading companies in leading B2B2C vertical markets, including several of the world’s most innovative and successful brands.

Please visit http://www.marchex.com/, www.marchex.com/blog or @marchex on X (formerly Twitter) (x.com/Marchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company and its business.

Marchex Investor Relations

Trevor Caldwell, 206-331-3600

ir@marchex.com

Press

Scott Rupp

Marchex

srupp@marchex.com