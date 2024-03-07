Marchex to Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, March 14, 2024

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses leverage deep vertical market data to provide actionable insights for revenue acceleration and operational excellence, announced today that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, on March 14, 2024 at approximately 4:20 p.m. ET. At that time, Marchex will post the press release in the Press Center section of its corporate website (https://www.marchex.com/about-us/press/).





Following the release, management will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 14, 2024, to discuss the results and outlook for the company. A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Marchex website (http://investors.marchex.com/financial-information/quarterly-results), where an archived version of the webcast will also be available two hours after completion of the call.

About Marchex

Marchex harnesses the power of AI and omni-channel conversational intelligence leveraging deep vertical market data to provide prescriptive, real-time, actionable insights for revenue acceleration and operational excellence. Our capabilities enable sales and marketing teams to deliver the buying experiences that today’s customers expect. Marchex is the trusted conversation intelligence partner for market-leading companies in critical industries, including many of the world’s most innovative and successful brands.

