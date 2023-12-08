Marchex to Participate at the Northland AI Conference

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, today announced that CEO Edwin Miller will participate in a fireside chat with Senior Research Analyst Mike Latimore at the Northland Capital Markets Virtual Artificial Intelligence Investor Conference on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 12:00pm ET (9:00am PT).





“We are excited to participate in Northland’s artificial intelligence conference, at a time when Marchex’s ongoing investment in artificial intelligence is fueling innovation for our conversational intelligence platform,” said Mr. Miller. “We help our customers sell more through accessing mission critical insights from hundreds of millions of customer conversations using vertical AI models. As we accelerate our go-to-market motions into next year, we expect to remain at the forefront of delivering highly valuable AI-powered vertical insights and engagement for Fortune 500 companies.”

About Marchex

Marchex’s award-winning conversation intelligence platform, featuring AI-powered sales engagement and marketing solutions, helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes. Our multichannel voice and text capabilities enable sales and marketing teams to deliver the buying experiences that today’s customers expect. Marchex is the trusted conversation intelligence partner for market-leading companies in critical industries, including many of the world’s most innovative and successful brands.

Please visit www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com/blog or @marchex on X (Twitter.com/Marchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company and its business.

