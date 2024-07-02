Marc Eigner Joins TDI as Board Member, Bringing Extensive Expertise in the Risk Consulting and Software Industry

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TD International LLC (TDI), the strategic advisory and risk intelligence firm, today announced the appointment of Marc Eigner as Board Member, focused on the software and services business of TDI. Mr. Eigner is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience in the risk software and consulting industry, with a specific focus on the life sciences vertical.





Prior to joining TDI, Mr. Eigner co-founded Polaris, the trailblazing consulting and software firm focused on risk mitigation and compliance within the life sciences industry. He grew the company from its inception to a successful acquisition by IQVIA in 2017. He also served as an investor and interim Chief Commercial Officer of H1, where he saw a successful exit, and as the Chief Executive Officer of Anju Software. Marc started his career at Andersen Consulting, now Accenture.

Mr. Eigner has an impressive track record of leading companies and has experience working with self-funded, private equity, and venture capital structures. He will continue to also serve as Chairman of the Board of Datacubed Health, a leading clinical software company.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mr. Eigner serves on the Board of the Black Bear Youth Hockey Foundation and has been a sponsor and organizer for the Miracle Walk.

Mr. Eigner holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Computer Systems Engineering, and a Master of Business Administration degree, all from Rensselaer. He also attended the Executive Education program at Harvard Business School.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marc to our team,” said David Fisher, President of TDI’s software and services business. “His extensive experience and track record of success helping companies scale their businesses makes Marc an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to working closely with Marc as we grow our business.”

About TDI

TDI is a strategic advisory and risk intelligence firm that helps multinational organizations more effectively manage commercial, regulatory, and reputational risk. TDI delivers a decisive information advantage to our clients through advisory services, due diligence and investigations, and software products. Founded in 1999, TDI’s unique blend of commercial, intelligence, and technology experience allows us to understand and evaluate people, assets, and transactions within their broader political and commercial context.

