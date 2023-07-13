Marc Bolick Joins AFL as President of Product Solutions

Former Corning, Inc. Executive to Lead Product Solutions Efforts for Industry-Leading Fiber Optics Manufacturer

SPARTANBURG, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AFL has announced that Marc Bolick is joining AFL as President of Product Solutions. Bringing a wealth of experience and valuable insights to the team, Bolick will lead and manage supply chain, commercial sales, marketing and customer services across AFL’s five core markets. He will report directly to Jaxon Lang, AFL’s President and CEO.









“We are very pleased to welcome Marc to our leadership team,” said Lang. “With more than two decades of industry experience, Marc brings a keen vision for the ‘big picture’ and expertise in developing strategic plans. I have no doubt that this will help us drive growth and stay ahead in our highly competitive markets,” Lang continued.

Bolick joins AFL from a distinguished career of driving global businesses through growth, recovery and transformation. He has a proven track record in the fiber optics and telecommunications industries, leading sales, marketing, product management, product development and strategy. He most recently served as Vice President of Corning Inc.’s Wireless Business Unit. Prior to Corning, Bolick was Senior Vice President of CommScope’s global Inside Plant Fiber and Data Center business, providing fiber cable and connectivity solutions supporting data center, fiber-to-the-home and enterprise networks.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute to AFL’s already thriving culture and help lead the company through this exciting growth phase,” expressed Bolick. “My priority lies in maintaining the company’s unwavering commitment to our valued customers while expanding AFL’s diverse range of innovative and cutting-edge products and solutions,” Bolick continued.

Bolick holds a Master of Business Administration from Villanova University, a Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and has completed the Harvard Business School’s General Management Program.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise, hyperscale and industrial markets. The company’s products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant equipment, connectivity, test and inspection equipment, fusion splicers and training. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data center, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications.

Headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, AFL has operations in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujikura Ltd. of Japan. For more information, visit www.AFLglobal.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and read our blog.

Contacts

Nancy Rice | Public Relations Specialist



(864) 486-7386 | Nancy.Rice@aflglobal.com