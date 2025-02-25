Marble Visions Initiates Development of 3D Earth Observation Satellite System in Joint Venture with NTT DATA, PASCO, and Canon Electronics

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, and Marble Visions Inc., a provider of advanced Earth observation(EO) satellite services, today announce that Marble Visions has commenced the development of a high-resolution, high-frequency satellite system in a joint venture between NTT DATA, PASCO CORPORATION and Canon Electronics Inc. Marble Vision’s aims to transform and modernize geospatial data acquisition and digital twin provisioning through this partnership.

Marble Visions is a subsidiary of NTT DATA, established to pioneer next-generation digital twin solutions. In 2024, Marble Visions was selected for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (JAXA) Space Strategy Fund’s "Optical observation satellite system with high resolution/high frequency." project. Following JAXA’s grant approval in early 2025, Marble Visions partnered with PASCO and Canon Electronics to develop a state-of-the-art 3D earth observation satellite system.

The company’s goal is to transform global digital mapping by integrating satellite data into high-frequency 3D digital twin environments. Marble Visions aims to replace traditional 3D maps including digital elevation models (DEM), which are only updated every five years globally, or every one to two years for major urban areas, with its new satellite constellation. This system will update global 3D maps annually, with updates to major urban areas every four to six months.

With the first satellite launch scheduled for 2027, Marble Visions will provide an integrated solution that combines 40cm resolution imagery, 3D maps and digital twin platforms to facilitate high-frequency environmental monitoring, urban development analysis, climate resilience and infrastructure planning. These solutions will allow governments and businesses to make faster, data-driven decisions enabling better optimization of operations, improved risk management and business resilience. Key use cases include urban planning, environmental management, disaster response, precision agriculture, and advanced defense and intelligence.

“At NTT DATA, we are committed to harnessing the power of space technologies to drive digital transformation across all major industries. Marble Visions represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide high-resolution and high-frequency geospatial insights that will empower businesses and governments to make smarter, data-driven decisions. As well as enhancing our current capabilities, this joint venture will also create positive societal impact from innovations in urban planning, physical infrastructure maintenance, environmental management, and many more initiatives that will have a positive societal impact” said Takashi Sakano, Head of Social Infrastructure Solution in Japan, NTT DATA.

“Our collaboration with NTT DATA, PASCO and Canon Electronics in Marble Visions marks a significant advancement in how geospatial data is captured, processed, and applied.” said Yoshitaka Nakamura, President of Marble Visions. “By integrating our expertise in spatial analytics with cutting-edge satellite imaging, we aim to provide unprecedented insights that will support disaster management, environmental conservation, and next-generation urban development.”

Each company in the joint venture contributes a set of unique strengths to Marble Visions:

NTT DATA provides expertise in “AW3D” global high-resolution 3D map service, geospatial consulting, and IT integration and managed services;

PASCO adds advanced spatial information technology and ground system capabilities;

Canon Electronics brings its leadership in small satellite development and space imaging technology.

Through this collaboration, and leveraging the capabilities of the partnership, Marble Visions will drive the vertical integration of the satellite data supply chain, ensuring seamless operations from satellite development to data utilization.

Marble Visions plans to scale its operations with additional capital investments from its partners, with NTT DATA holding majority ownership (60%), followed by PASCO (30%) and Canon Electronics (10%), with the remaining ownership held by NTT DATA. The company’s initial capital investment is set at 5 billion yen, with phased increases planned throughout 2026.

By leveraging cutting-edge geospatial intelligence, Marble Visions envisions integrating space-based solutions into everyday life operations in private and public sector organizations. With an emphasis on sustainability, security, and technological innovation, the venture aims to redefine how industries and governments use satellite data for global social impact. For more information, visit https://marble-visions.com/.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, we have diverse experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future.

Visit us at nttdata.com.

Marble Visions / (Ms.) Sayaka Honma, (Ms.) Yukie Matsuoka

e-mail：info@marble-visions.com

About Products/Services / (Mr.) Atsushi Otake, (Mr.) Makoto Kuribayashi

e-mail：marble-support@hml.nttdata.co.jp