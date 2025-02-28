MAR 10-12: Cyber Leaders from States, Localities, Federal Government, Corporate, and Academia to Speak at Billington State and Local CyberSecurity Summit in D.C.

Nearly 1K Attendees to Gain Insights from Cyber Experts about Protecting Nation

WHAT

Leaders from states and cities, including CISOs from Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, Kansas, New York, Chicago, New Jersey, Virginia, and North Dakota, as well as experts from DOD, NSA, FBI, and National Guard—will share key insights about protecting the nation’s states and municipalities from cyberattacks during the 2nd Billington State and Local CyberSecurity Summit. The summit will convene nearly 1,000 government officials, tech leaders, and academia who will explore topics such as ransomware, AI, China risk, cyber criminals, legacy systems, Zero Trust, energy grid, and more. Additionally, Billington is partnering with StateRAMP to host the 2025 StateRAMP Symposium on Cybersecurity Framework Harmonization on March 10, on site and immediately prior to the summit.

WHEN

March 10-12, 2025. Check agenda for times.

WHO

More than 36 cyber leaders will be speaking during 25 sessions, including:

Amanda Crawford, Executive Director and CIO, State of Texas

Vitaliy Panych, CISO, State of California

Jeremy Rodgers, CISO, State of Florida

Tony Sauerhoff, CISO, State of Texas

Katie Savage, Secretary, Department of IT, State of Maryland

Michael Watson, CISO, Commonwealth of Virginia

Bruce Coffing, CISO, City of Chicago

Dr. Brian Gardner, Interim CIO, City of Dallas, Texas

Michael Geraghty, CISO and Director, State of New Jersey

Colin Ahern, Chief Cyber Officer, State of New York

Michael Gregg, CISO, State of North Dakota

JR Sloan, CIO, State of Arizona

Miguel Penaranda, State of Wyoming

Jeff Maxon, CITO, State of Kansas

Hemant Jain, CISO, State of Indiana

WHERE

Ronald Reagan Building, 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC

WHY

State and local governments and the critical infrastructure they support are facing significant cyber-attacks. The summit brings together leaders to discuss issues and solutions for state and local government entities. The summit is presented by more than three dozen sponsors, led by: Armis, AWS, Carahsoft Technology Corp., and NightDragon.

HOW

Credentialed working media are invited to cover in person or online. All sessions are open to credentialed working press except the workshops and sessions noted on the agenda that follow Chatham House Rules. Reporters are encouraged to register in advance to cover the event at https://statelocal.billingtoncybersummit.com/register.

ABOUT

Founded in 2010, Billington CyberSecurity is the leading cyber education company for executives, hosting high-caliber summits and workshops that explore key cyber issues that advance the cybersecurity of the U.S. government, its allied partners, and critical infrastructure. These events convene seniormost government officials and industry partners, highlighted by its signature conference—the annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit held each fall. https://billingtoncybersecurity.com/

