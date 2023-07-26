MAPCO Opens Next Checkout-Free Store

Grabango’s innovative technology allows customers to skip the line and pay without scanning their items

MAPCO has launched its second checkout-free store. The Grabango-powered MAPCO store is located in Nashville, Tennessee and allows shoppers to skip the line instead of waiting to check out.









“We’re thrilled to bring Grabango’s seamless checkout experience to additional Nashville customers, who want quick and efficient visits,” said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO of MAPCO. “We are seeing an increasing number of our shoppers opt for this faster, convenient checkout option, furthering our commitment to offering MAPCO customers a Better Break when they shop in-store.”

As the leading checkout-free technology provider for large-scale store chains, Grabango uses computer vision to eliminate two of the biggest pain points experienced by shoppers – waiting in line and scanning items. By making checking out fast and easy, Grabango boosts shopper loyalty, reduces shrink and improves store operations. The easily-installed system doesn’t require shelf sensors, changes to store layout, or product mix, and operates seamlessly in large format stores.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with MAPCO with a second Grabango-powered store and to bring checkout-free shopping to more of their shoppers,” said Grabango CEO and co-founder Will Glaser. “Grabango is a true retrofit solution that simplifies shopping without burdening the retailer. Shoppers can pay with a credit card, debit card or use their mobile wallet.”

About Grabango

Grabango is the leading provider of checkout-free technology for large-scale chains. Grabango delivers a next-generation shopper experience and is the only enterprise-class, checkout-free solution suitable for operation in existing stores. The Grabango platform is a fault-tolerant, edge computing network that accurately processes millions of simultaneous transactions. The system places no limits on who can enter the store, what can be sold there, or how the shelving is configured. For more information, visit www.grabango.com.

About MAPCO

Ranked as a 2022 Top Workplace USA for two consecutive years, MAPCO works with a team of more than 3,000 dedicated team members with a strong commitment to guest experience to deliver Convenience You Can TRUST® at more than 300 convenience and fuel retailing stores.

Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services. Guests can find a Better Break to refresh and recharge with freshly brewed coffee, packaged snacks and drinks, high-quality fuel, and special deals through the industry-leading MY Reward$ loyalty program. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of 48 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving hundreds of accounts.

