Manufacturing Industry Optimism Surges, According to Latest Sikich Survey

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sikich, a Chicago-based leading global technology-enabled professional services company, released its latest findings on the manufacturing industry compiled from a recent Sikich Industry Pulse survey. The Pulse, which surveys manufacturing and distribution executives from across sectors and the nation multiple times throughout the year, provides real-time competitive intel to apply to their business strategies, highlighting and responding to top trends as they arise.

The results from the November 2024 survey show manufacturing executives’ outlook on future business prospects increased almost 7% from September 2024 when asked to rank optimism on a scale of one to 10. The data also provides insight into common business challenges faced in 2024 and what executives did to mitigate them. Lastly, our findings uncover potential concerns for the year ahead and what steps manufacturers are taking to prepare.

Our findings showed that manufacturing executives’ average optimism on future business prospects was 7.05 out of 10 at the time of the survey. The national political climate was the top factor (55%) contributing to this favorable outlook, along with consistent and increasing customer demand (47%), and favorable economic conditions (34%).

Despite this heightened optimism for 2025, survey results showed that 2024 was not without its challenges, as some leaders struggled with the effects of inflation. Twenty-six percent of manufacturing executives said inflation was their top challenge in 2024.

"Coming into the new year with an increase in optimism is exciting, but it is important to also anticipate potential industry challenges and plan for them,” said Jerry Murphy, principal, Sikich. “Manufacturing companies have had to stay agile in combating rising inflation with the shortage of labor. Optimizing automation to reduce dependency on labor and upskilling existing employees to mitigate workforce gaps should be explored as potential strategies. Further, executives must look to diversify their supplier base and negotiate better terms to assist in overcoming challenges posed by rising inflation.”

Sikich also asked survey participants to gauge their confidence in their organization’s internal controls and fraud prevention measures. When polled, 86% of respondents were somewhat or very confident in their internal control environment’s ability to identify fraud. Only 17% of respondents said they have an internal audit department.

According to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners’ (ACFE) “Occupational Fraud 2024: A Report to the Nations,” it is estimated that organizations lose 5% of revenue to fraud each year. In the study, the manufacturing industry had the second most fraud cases behind banking and financial services. Executives’ confidence in their internal controls is high, but with so few having an internal audit department, there are discrepancies among the results. In addition, just 16% of respondents only have a code of conduct as internal controls.

“There are no industries or companies immune to fraud. Manufacturing, in fact, is one of the most susceptible,” said Steve Randall, principal, Sikich. “While executives’ confidence remains positive, fraud is happening at a higher rate today than we’ve historically seen. Executives should critically evaluate their internal controls to ensure their business is protected from threats both internally and externally.”

To view the results from the November Pulse survey, click here.

