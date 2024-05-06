MANTL Named One of the “Best Places to Work in Financial Technology” by American Banker for the Third Consecutive Year

MANTL is recognized on American Banker’s 2024 list for its exceptional company culture, benefits, and employee satisfaction

JERSEY CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MANTL, a leading provider of omnichannel account origination solutions, today announced it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology by American Banker in 2024. The awards program was created in 2017 and is a project of Arizent and Best Companies Group. This is the third consecutive year MANTL has been recognized on the prestigious list.





MANTL embraces a remote-first culture that champions its team members and embodies its core values of transparency, collaboration, and accountability. MANTL provides robust benefits such as full health insurance coverage for employees, generous parental leave, unlimited paid time off, and a home office stipend. MANTL operates as a fully remote work environment with employees across the U.S., the Dominican Republic, Canada, and Australia. It maintains a highly collaborative culture through unique virtual team-building events and works to create a space where employees feel appreciated and empowered to take ownership, learn, and grow.

“It’s because of our passionate, talented team members that MANTL continues to achieve transformative results for our customers, even in a challenging economic environment, ” said Nathaniel Harley, co-founder and CEO of MANTL. “We’ve achieved tremendous growth over the last year while operating the business sustainably. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together and am honored to work alongside them as we solve some of the biggest challenges in the banking industry.”

This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies recognized on this year’s list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services, including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory. ​​This year, 40 companies made American Banker’s annual list of the Best Places to Work in Fintech.

To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S.

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine Arizent’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.

For more information on Arizent’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com or write to penny.crosman@arizent.com.

For more information on MANTL or to join our team, please visit: https://www.mantl.com/careers/.

About MANTL

MANTL is a financial technology firm offering omnichannel account origination software for banks and credit unions. Consumer Deposit Origination by MANTL is among the fastest and most performant solutions on the market, empowering net-new prospects to open accounts in under three minutes, enabling existing account holders to open additional accounts with just one click, and reducing fraud by as much as 67%. Commercial Deposit Origination by MANTL is a first-of-its-kind solution that reimagines account opening for businesses of all sizes by automating up to 97% of application decisions. MANTL customers raise billions in core deposits each month. Founded in 2016, MANTL is a privately held company headquartered in New York with the backing of prominent venture capital investors. For more information, visit mantl.com or follow MANTL on LinkedIn.

