MANTL Announces Integration With Q2’s Digital Banking Platform

Financial institutions can now utilize MANTL’s consumer and business deposit origination platform through Q2’s Digital Banking Platform

JERSEY CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MANTL, an origination platform for banks and credit unions, is proud to announce its integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services. This collaboration integrates MANTL Consumer Deposit Origination and MANTL Business Deposit Origination with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform to deliver a seamless account origination and onboarding experience for bank and credit union staff, customers, and members.





The Q2 Partner Accelerator is a program through the Q2 Innovation Studio that allows in-demand financial services companies who are leveraging the Q2 software development kit (SDK) to pre-integrate their technology to the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This enables financial institutions to work with these partners, purchase their solutions, and rapidly deploy their standardized integrations to financial institutions.

“MANTL is thrilled to join the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program, furthering our commitment to improving the digital banking experience for banks, credit unions, and their communities,” said David Carlson, Vice President of Sales at MANTL. “Through this integration, financial institutions can enhance customer and member acquisition and improve deposit product adoption, while benefiting from our industry-leading time-to-value.”

The integration between MANTL and Q2’s Digital Banking Platform offers two critical benefits. First, it simplifies the online banking enrollment process by eliminating redundant data entry. Once customers and members are approved for an account, they can seamlessly enroll in online banking without re-entering any information collected during the account opening process. Secondly, with the single sign-on (SSO) integration, existing customers and members can open new accounts in under a minute. With a few clicks, authenticated customers and members logged into online banking can effortlessly initiate an application through the MANTL platform.

To learn more about MANTL and the Q2 Innovation Partner Accelerator Program, please click here.

About MANTL

MANTL is a financial technology firm offering omnichannel account origination software for banks and credit unions. Consumer Deposit Origination by MANTL is among the fastest and most performant solutions on the market, empowering net-new prospects to open accounts in under three minutes, enabling existing account holders to open additional accounts with just one click, and reducing fraud by as much as 67%. Commercial Deposit Origination by MANTL is a first-of-its-kind solution that reimagines account opening for businesses of all sizes by automating up to 97% of application decisions. MANTL customers raise billions in core deposits each month. Founded in 2016, MANTL is a privately held company headquartered in New York with the backing of prominent venture capital investors. For more information, visit mantl.com or follow MANTL on LinkedIn.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.:



Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

