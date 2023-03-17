Mansion Sound Proudly Welcomes Multi-Platinum Producer-Songwriter Christopher Omartian as Senior Producer

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
BRANSON, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mansion Sound, part of the globally award-winning Mansion Entertainment Group, announced this morning the newest addition to the Mansion Sound family, Christopher Omartian.

Christopher Omartian is a multi-platinum selling producer/songwriter who started out on the road playing drums for Donna Summer and songwriting for Pamplin Music and EMI Publishing, before founding VZN Entertainment.

Collaborating with companies like Universal, Warner, and Dreamworks, Christopher has spent the majority of his 20-year career producing records in various genres.

He has worked with artists affiliated with Disney and Hollywood Records, and contributed music to movies such as Lizzie McGuire and Camp Rock 2. His music has been placed in a wide variety of television shows including MTV’s The Hills, Friday Night Lights on NBC, All My Children (ABC), and Dawson’s Creek on the WB.

Christopher’s work can also be found in several popular video games including Rock Band 2 and Dance Dance Revolution.

Christopher frequently writes and produces material used by Fox Sports, the NFL Network, ESPN, and the Speed Network. His work has been featured in ESPN’s College Gameday, Sunday Night Football on NBC, NFL Total Access (NFLN), and the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games.

Christopher has also had running themes on Thursday Night Football (NFLN) and NHL on FOX (FSN).

Mansion Sound has been recognized as one of the finest singular audio studios world-wide focusing upon exceptional quality within film, television, music and digital audio post/Dolby Atmos as defined in a recent issue of MIX MAGAZINE: https://www.mixonline.com/recording/facilities/cover-story-the-bigger-bolder-mansion-sound

