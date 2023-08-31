MANSCAPED® Designated Preferred Grooming Partner of Sac State Athletics

Global Men’s Grooming Brand and Creator of the World’s Best Sack Trimmer Announces Latest Collegiate Partnership

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The perfect pair. MANSCAPED®, the global men’s grooming company and leading lifestyle consumer brand, today announces its latest sports partnership with Sacramento State University, home of the Hornets and an NCAA Division 1 college competing in the Big Sky Conference. As the reigning Big Sky football champs, and with MANSCAPED now on board, the Hornets are sure to have a very smooth season in store.









“MANSCAPED and Sac State are a perfect pair, in name and in notion. Not only does the institution have elite academic and athletic accolades, coupled with a massive network, but its name lends itself to some really fun marketing ahead,” said Lucas Coyle, Sr. Manager of Global Marketing at MANSCAPED. “We’re excited to support the Hornet community as the team advances in the Big Sky Conference this fall.”

“Sac State Athletics is thrilled to partner with MANSCAPED, a company that values and prioritizes health and wellness. Aligning MANSCAPED, the leader in the male grooming category, with the three-time Big Sky football champion Sac State Hornets, is a perfect partnership and we welcome them to Hornet Nation!” said Andy Fiske, Senior Associate Athletic Director at Sacramento State.

With seven conference championships under their belt, three of which were won in the last four years, numerous NFL players produced, and the season opener kicking off today against Nicholls State, Sac State football is heading into the 2023 season backed by a large and loyal fan base, the heart to fight, and now, MANSCAPED’s marketing power to drive additional awareness and hype.

The epic partnership encompasses all the high-performing teams within the university’s athletics program and reach national exposure with assets including pre-game and halftime sponsorship loops, regular digital content inclusions, and a hilarious interactive “Beard Cam” that will run at each home football game.

MANSCAPED seeks out sports cultures filled with pride and enthusiasm, and the green and gold Hornets embody just that. With MANSCAPED on their side, these esteemed athletes will have the tools to ensure that balls are handled with precision – both on and off the field.

About MANSCAPED®

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED® is the global men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over nine million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. The MANSCAPED collection is available globally in 39 countries via direct-to-consumer and on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide. Retail placement includes Target®, Best Buy, Macy’s, Walgreens, Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, and Military Exchanges in the U.S., Moores in Canada, Hairhouse and Woolworths in Australia, Boots in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as Tesco and Harvey Norman in Ireland. For more information, visit manscaped.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Tumblr, and YouTube.

