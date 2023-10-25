Manifest MedEx Designated a Qualified Health Information Organization in the California Health and Human Services Data Exchange Framework

California’s largest nonprofit health data network qualified by state to support health organizations in meeting data sharing requirements by January 2024 deadline

As a QHIO, MX has demonstrated its ability to meet DxF requirements and help California providers, hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, counties, health plans, and other organizations participate in the DxF as required by law passed in 2021. The nonprofit health data network securely shares permitted health data for approximately 38 million Californians — over 90% of the state’s population — and delivers 1.5 million admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) notifications per month across a network of more than 1,800 healthcare providers, 125 hospitals, and 14 health plans, including Aetna, Blue Shield of California, Anthem Blue Cross, Health Net, and Inland Empire Health Plan.

“We are honored to serve as a designated QHIO to help meet CalAIM and public health goals of advancing health equity and whole-person care,” said Erica Galvez, Chief Executive Officer of Manifest MedEx. “As a mission-driven, nonprofit health data network, we see firsthand the need for digital equity across communities and providers. We are committed to supporting all DxF participants — regardless of their location, technical capabilities, or resources — so that we can truly advance data sharing across the state in a manner that ensures seamless, coordinated care for all Californians.”

Manifest MedEx is an integral part of the state’s health data infrastructure, serving as a QHIO under the California Health Information Exchange Onboarding Program and as the data solution for California Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) Surveillance and Public Health Information Reporting and Exchange (SaPHIRE) to collect, track, and report lab results, supplementing CalREDIE, California’s disease registry system. More than 400 independent, hospital, and outpatient labs and other entities submit lab results directly to SaPHIRE. MX also currently provides electronic case reporting services for CDPH.

“QHIOs are an important resource for entities who may need to upgrade their technological capabilities or onboard to an HIO to meet their DSA obligations. QHIOs will streamline participants’ ability to respond to requests for health and social services information exchange under the DxF, helping to modernize California’s data exchange infrastructure and improve whole-person care for all Californians,” said DeeAnne McCallin, Deputy Director, Data Exchange Framework, Center for Data Insights and Innovation.

Manifest MedEx also intends to participate in the Office of the National Coordinator’s Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement through eHealth Exchange.

For more information on the DxF QHIO program, visit https://dxf.chhs.ca.gov/.

About Manifest MedEx

As the largest nonprofit health data network in California, Manifest MedEx (MX) is an integral part of the state’s health data infrastructure, combining and delivering crucial health information for more than 38 million Californians across 125+ hospitals, 14 health plans, and over 1,800 providers. Together, we are transforming health across the state, supporting California as a leader in equitable, affordable, proactive, and compassionate medical care. For more information, visit manifestmedex.org and follow us at @ManifestMedEx.

