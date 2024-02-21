Manifest Acquires Nerve To Democratize Banking For All Creators & Entrepreneurs

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Manifest Financial, Inc. (“Manifest”), has acquired Nerve Tech, Inc. (“Nerve”), an innovative banking platform serving the unique needs of creators and entrepreneurs.





Nerve co-founders, John Waupsh and Ben Morrison drew upon their 20+ year backgrounds as consumer banking and fintech innovators to create a streamlined solution tailored to meet the financial service needs of creators and their platforms. Manifest will build on the foundation laid by Nerve with plans to introduce further enhancements later in 2024. The synergy between the Manifest and Nerve teams is founded on a mutual commitment to redefine financial services for today’s entrepreneurial sector.

Michael Cavallaro, CEO and Co-founder of Manifest, stated, “The acquisition of Nerve marks a significant phase in our commitment to address the unique banking needs and requirements of entrepreneurs, micro-businesses, and the platforms integral to their success. This move significantly accelerates our strategy for deploying these invaluable services to our partners.”

Echoing this sentiment, Waupsh stated, “The journey with Nerve has always been about charting a path towards financial autonomy for creators. This collaboration is a monumental stride towards equipping creators with a banking platform that is not just a tool, but a partner in their entrepreneurial journey.”

This strategic acquisition signals a new chapter in banking, where entrepreneurial needs take center stage, ensuring their voices are heard and needs are met with tailored solutions.

This transaction was facilitated by MJC Partners, LLC, who acted as the advisor to Manifest. Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal counsel to Manifest.

About Manifest Financial Inc.

Manifest Financial Inc. offers banking solutions designed specifically for entrepreneurs and the platforms they use. Operating as a B2B2C platform, Manifest addresses the business banking needs of creators and micro-businesses, focusing on simplifying financial challenges and improving engagement within the creator economy.

