Manhattan Associates Wins Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced it has been named “Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year” in the Retail & CPG category. The award recognizes Manhattan for its innovative thinking, outstanding customer service, and best-in-class use of Google Cloud across the globe. The Manhattan Active® Suite of supply chain commerce solutions run on Google Cloud to give the world’s top brands increased scalability, security, and resiliency.

Manhattan is a leader in supply chain and omnichannel retail solutions, including end-to-end warehouse, transportation, order, inventory management and point-of-sale SaaS applications that work together seamlessly to help brands break down silos of information, improve visibility, optimize operations and increase profitability.

“Google Cloud’s partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We’re delighted to recognize Manhattan Associates as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers.”

“We are delighted that Manhattan has been named a Google Cloud Partner of the Year,” said Sanjeev Siotia, executive vice president and CTO, Manhattan Associates. “We have the industry’s leading cloud-native software platform with a microservices based architecture to provide maximum flexibility and agility. We are proud to partner with Google Cloud to provide horizontally scalable and always available solutions that drive innovation in supply chain commerce and meet the high expectations of the world’s top brands.”

Recently, Manhattan and Google Cloud collaborated on the Unified Commerce Benchmark, the industry’s first real-world analysis of Unified Commerce in specialty retail. Based on insight from real purchases, returns, and customer journeys across digital and physical channels, the benchmark revealed the common attributes of successful retailers, tangible best practices, and the opportunities for others to constantly improve their customer value and modernize operations.

