Manhattan Associates Named Overall POS Solution Provider of the Year by RetailTech Breakthrough

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#pointofsale—Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced it has been named a winner of the Overall POS Solution Provider of the Year award by RetailTech Breakthrough. Amongst 1200+ nominations, Manhattan Active® Point of Sale was recognized as the most adept at solving the complex challenges faced by retailers in today’s fast-transforming ecosystem.

Manhattan Active Point of Sale (POS) is a next generation, cloud-native retail solution with robust capabilities for customer engagement and clienteling, enabling retailers to sell, fulfill and engage with their customers anywhere. It transforms stores into experiential showrooms, customer service centers and neighborhood fulfillment points, all in one. The solution stands out in its offering of unified omnicart capabilities that enable associates to have the full customer purchase history at their fingertips, driving a truly unified, personalized and intuitive experience across channels, store functions and devices, helping retailers enhance customer experience and drive stronger revenue growth.

“Manhattan’s advanced point of sale solution is extremely impressive and delivers on the requirements of the retail industry. We are proud to recognize them as winners in this category,”added Bryan Vaughn, managing director of RetailTech Breakthrough Awards.

“We are delighted that Manhattan has been named the Overall POS Solution Provider of the Year,” said Robby Dewling, director of Product Management, Manhattan Associates. “This recognition is further proof of our commitment to unified commerce and innovation in store systems. Armed with Manhattan Active POS and the rest of the Manhattan Active Omni suite, retailers can deliver a top-notch unified commerce experience to their customers that strengthens their brand loyalty.”

Manhattan Active POS is part of the Manhattan Active Omni offering, a cloud-native, unified commerce platform that also includes order management, store inventory and fulfillment, customer relationship management and digital self service, offering advanced omnichannel fulfillment capabilities that both increase topline revenue opportunities and reduce bottomline costs.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

