Home Business Wire Manhattan Associates Named Overall Innovation of the Year from the SupplyTech Breakthrough...
Business Wire

Manhattan Associates Named Overall Innovation of the Year from the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards

di Business Wire

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced it has been named SupplyTech Breakthrough’s Overall Innovation of the Year for 2024. Amongst thousands of nominations, Manhattan Active® Yard Management, with its ability to unify distribution and logistics functions, was recognized as the year’s most groundbreaking supply chain solution.

Last year, Manhattan announced its next-generation Yard Management solution to expand the company’s vision of a unified supply chain. By redesigning yard management to work seamlessly with its industry leading warehouse and transportation management solutions on a single cloud native platform, Manhattan completed the digital unification of distribution and logistics where they come together in the physical world. Manhattan delivered unified yard capabilities as part of its quarterly innovation delivery, immediately available to all Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management customers as part of their subscription.

“Historically, yard management has been one of the weakest links in the end-to-end supply chain, with many companies still relying on low-tech solutions to manage their operations. These inefficiencies have a significant impact across the supply chain,” said Bryan Vaughn, managing director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “Manhattan Active Yard Management is perfectly suited to address these business challenges and bridge the gap between distribution and logistics. We are proud to recognize them for this industry-leading, innovative offering.”

“We are delighted that Manhattan is a winner in the Overall Innovation of the Year category. Our Yard Management provides real-time insights and dynamic updates, truly creating a unified approach and driving optimization opportunities, that aren’t possible with traditional siloed systems. Distributors now have complete visibility into every part of their yard operations, leading to higher efficiencies in the warehouse and faster transportation networks,” said Blake Coram, director of Product Management, Manhattan Associates. “This recognition is further validation of Manhattan’s market leading innovation and vision.”

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to honor excellence and recognize creativity, and success of companies, technologies, and products within the supply chain technology sector. SupplyTech Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global market intelligence and recognition platform for companies in today’s most competitive technology sectors.

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Contacts

Devika Goel

Manhattan Associates

+1 470 435 1566

dgoel@manh.com

Articoli correlati

Newegg Announces First-Ever Newegg+ Week

Business Wire Business Wire -
Member-exclusive deals from June 17-23CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global e-commerce company specializing...
Continua a leggere

Progressive Leasing Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2024 American Business Awards®

Business Wire Business Wire -
Customer Service Department of the Year Award Secured through Company’s Commitment to Superior Employee Engagement and High Customer Satisfaction...
Continua a leggere

ŌURA Helping Millions of People Improve Their Health, Surpasses 2.5 Million Rings Sold

Business Wire Business Wire -
Focus on Women’s Health, Introduction of New Features Like Heart Health and Stress, and Retail Expansion Contribute to More...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php