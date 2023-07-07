Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, after the stock market closes. The press release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Manhattan Associates senior management at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, also on July 25. Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com.

To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay can be accessed shortly after the call by dialing +1-877-660-6853 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1-201-612-7415 outside the U.S., and entering the Access I.D. 13739723 or via the web at ir.manh.com. The phone replay will be available for two weeks after the call, and the internet broadcast will be available until Manhattan Associates’ third quarter 2023 earnings release.

The press release with details on Manhattan’s second quarter 2023 performance will be posted on the company’s Investor Relations website at ir.manh.com.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Contacts

Michael Bauer

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Manhattan Associates Inc.

678-597-7538

mbauer@manh.com

Rick Fernandez

Director, Corporate Comms

Manhattan Associates Inc.

678-597-6988

rfernandez@manh.com

