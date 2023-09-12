Home Business Wire Manchester United Signs Front of Shirt Partner
Business Wire

Manchester United Signs Front of Shirt Partner

di Business Wire

MANCHESTER, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU), has agreed to an expanded strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., that will see the Snapdragon® brand displayed on the front of the club’s famous shirt.


Qualcomm Technologies is already a global partner of Manchester United, promoting its Snapdragon brand. Snapdragon processors power premium products from the world’s biggest brands across smartphones, PCs, extended reality glasses, gaming devices, wearables, and connected cars.

Under the expanded agreement, Snapdragon will become Manchester United’s front of shirt partner from the start of the 2024/25 season, featuring on the home, away and third kits of the men’s and women’s teams.

Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Corinna Freedman

Head of Investor Relations

+44 738 491 0828

Corinna.Freedman@manutd.co.uk

Media Relations:
Andrew Ward

Director of Media Relations & Public Affairs

+44 161 676 7770

andrew.ward@manutd.co.uk

Articoli correlati

CORRECTING and REPLACING Action for Children Selects IntelliCloud™ to Assist with Management of ARPA Funds Distribution

Business Wire Business Wire -
Enables application processing, funds distribution, and compliance reportingCOLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider,...
Continua a leggere

Lesaka Increases Revenue 9% for the Fourth Quarter, Exceeding the Upper End of its Revenue Guidance

Business Wire Business Wire -
JOHANNESBURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today released its results for the fourth quarter (“Q4 2023”) and...
Continua a leggere

Rocket Lab Signs Deal with Leidos to Launch Four HASTE Missions

Business Wire Business Wire -
The four new missions follow on from the success of Rocket Lab’s first HASTE launch for Leidos in June...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php