Managing Director, Equity Research, Scott Devitt Initiates Coverage on Eight Names in the E-commerce and Advertising Sectors: AMZN, MELI, SE, SHOP, GOOGL, META, PINS and TRIP

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wedbush Securities, one of the nation’s leading independent diversified financial services providers, is pleased to announce Managing Director, Scott Devitt’s second launch of coverage. Adding to his existing names within the travel and mobility sectors will be eight new names within the e-commerce and advertising sectors: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), MercadoLibre Inc (MELI), Sea Ltd (SE), Shopify Inc (SHOP), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL), Meta Platforms Inc (META), Pinterest Inc (PINS) and Tripadvisor, Inc. (TRIP). This subsequent stage of Scott’s coverage launch enhances the breadth of TMT research within Wedbush’s esteemed Equity Research team, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to providing comprehensive insights and analysis.









Scott brings extensive internet and tech expertise to Wedbush, backed by 20+ years of experience. His career highlights a knack for spotting emerging market trends and crucial debates. “These e-commerce and advertising names represent dynamic forces in reshaping the digital landscape. I look forward to dissecting their strategies and potentials, adding depth to our market insights,” said Scott.

Managing Director, Head of Equity Research, Kevin Merritt adds, “Scott’s insights have been instrumental in our team’s growth. With his expanded coverage, we are poised to offer crucial direction for navigating the evolving e-commerce and advertising landscapes.”

Scott joined Wedbush in June of 2023 where he launched on seven stocks centered around travel and mobility: Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), DoorDash Inc. (DASH), Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), LYFT Inc. (LYFT), Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), and Clear Secure Inc. (YOU).

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.

