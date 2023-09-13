ManageEngine Named a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management

Home Business Wire ManageEngine Named a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged...
Company Recognized for Its Completeness of Vision and Its Ability to Execute

DEL VALLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced that it has been named a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM). A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, providing consumers a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors.


ManageEngine, which has been recognized in this Magic Quadrant report for the fourth time in five years, was assessed alongside 10 PAM vendors for its completeness of vision as well as its ability to execute.

“With identities and privileged accounts evolving as the new perimeter and economic headwinds driving efficiency-related security initiatives, IAM leaders need a comprehensive strategy to understand and manage all kinds of privileged access in their organizations while mitigating associated business and operational risks,” said Kumaravel Ramakrishnan, director of marketing at ManageEngine.

“PAM360 fits the philosophy of value-oriented IT management, helping enterprise security teams manage administrative privileges end to end. We believe that this recognition from Gartner is a testament of our continued commitment to building a unified PAM platform that will be a key cog in the IAM strategy of enterprises of any size,” he added.

Recent product innovations in ManageEngine PAM360 include:

For a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management, please visit: https://mnge.it/view-full-report.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, by Felix Gaehtgens, James Hoover, Michael Kelley, Brian Guthrie, Abhyuday Data, Sept. 5, 2023

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About PAM360

PAM360, ManageEngine’s enterprise PAM suite, is a full-stack privileged access security solution that helps IT teams enforce strict governance on access pathways to critical corporate assets. With a holistic approach to privileged access security, PAM360 caters to core PAM requirements and facilitates contextual integration with multiple other IT management tools, resulting in deeper insights, meaningful inferences and quicker remedies. More than 5,000 global organizations and over 1 million administrators trust PAM360 with their PAM needs. To learn more about PAM360 and its enterprise-ready capabilities, please visit https://mnge.it/pam360.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Established and emerging enterprises—including 9 of every 10 Fortune 100 organizations—rely on ManageEngine’s real—time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, endpoints and more. ManageEngine has offices worldwide, including in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, India, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Japan, China and Australia, as well as 200+ global partners to help organizations tightly align their business and IT. For more information, please visit manageengine.com, follow the company blog and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

