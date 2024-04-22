Making Waves Once More: BlueCrest Unveils Strategic Developments in Parcel Automation with Launch of New Business Unit

DANBURY, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation–Reinforcing our commitment to innovation, BlueCrest is announcing the formation of its Parcel Automation Solutions business unit. The Parcel Automation Solutions business will drive accelerated growth through a series of organizational changes, investments, and research and development enhancements.





Focus on Parcel Automation

Central to the announcement is the establishment of a dedicated Business Unit focused exclusively on parcel automation. The Parcel Automation Solutions business unit will focus on driving growth and delivering integrated, tailored solutions to both existing and prospective customers in the parcel and logistics industry. Drawing from a rich and innovative legacy of success in the postal optimization and mail production market, BlueCrest will continue to expand into the parcel industry.

“The decision to establish a Parcel Automation specific business unit represents a pivotal step in our journey towards becoming a market leader,” said Dennis LeStrange, CEO of BlueCrest. “By dedicating specialized resources and expertise to this area, we’re going to be a disruptive force. Our goal is to innovate, grow, and fully scale the Parcel Automation Solutions business.”

Investments in Growth and New Leadership

In addition, BlueCrest announced investments in organizational expansion under new leadership and new platforms aimed at bolstering our capabilities and driving progress forward. This strategic decision fulfills the combined vision of CEO Dennis LeStrange, CTO Steve Varga, and newly-appointed Senior Vice President and General Manager of Parcel Automation Solutions, John Stikes. With an impressive career spanning various leadership roles within the material handling industry, including notable stints at Wal-Mart, Vanderlande, and OTTO Motors, John brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

BlueCrest has invested in this new business unit through a variety of personnel acquisitions and business tools. Joining the Parcel Automation Solutions business unit is a cadre of BlueCrest’s talented team members, including leaders in sales, engineering, product line management, and others. In addition, BlueCrest has built a robust business platform that includes technology investments in Customer Relationship Management Systems (CRM), Marketing Automation systems, and Content Management Systems (CMS).

“As I assume this leadership role at BlueCrest, I am honored to be part of a company that has a long-standing reputation in the industry and is known for its dedication to excellence. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to enhance our position in the market and drive meaningful growth,” said John Stikes, SVP and GM at BlueCrest.

R&D Initiatives and Solutions Innovations

BlueCrest remains committed to advancing its presence in parcel automation, mail production, and postal optimization, and believes these strategic investments and organizational changes will push this mission to new heights. R&D projects have already yielded impactful products on the marketplace, including BlueCrest’s Raptor Labeler and the TrueSort® line of sorters.

BlueCrest’s Raptor Adaptive-Labeler redefines parcel and postal operations with unparalleled speed, intelligence, and sustainability, featuring flexible configurations, 80% greater efficiency, on-demand variable-length labels, and a modular design for minimized environmental impact. The TrueSort is an ultra-flexible solution for parcel sorting that provides outstanding throughput rates. Plus, it provides a choice of multiple sorting technologies including the tilt tray, bomb bay, push tray, shoe sorter, and others. Unlike typical system integrators and engineering companies who provide a commodity-like approach to the market, we specialize in tailored BlueCrest-designed solutions comprised of proven hardware, software, and services that streamline the unique material handling challenges of our customers, delivering scalability, efficiency, reliability, and increased customer satisfaction.

“We’re really excited about this,” said Steve Varga, Chief Technology Officer at BlueCrest. “These strategic investments in top talent and technology will pair with our substantial Research and Development efforts. I’m eager to see the fresh ideas the team can bring to this rapidly advancing market. We’re poised to make waves in the industry—again.”

About BlueCrest:

BlueCrest is a leading provider of postal and parcel automation solutions, dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide with operational efficiency, superior customer experiences, and seamless technology integration. Through its comprehensive suite of offerings, BlueCrest enables organizations to streamline processes and forge meaningful connections from data through delivery.

