Making Science launches Gauss Cookie Deprecation Impact Tool: the only solution on the market to measure the impact of cookie loss

Gauss Cookie Deprecation Impact Tool is the first solution to enable companies to measure in real time – with percentage data – what impact cookie deletion will have on their conversion rates

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Making Science, a technology company specialising in innovation and digital acceleration, has today announced the launch of Gauss Cookie Deprecation Impact Tool, the first and only solution on the market designed to measure in real time what impact the loss of third-party cookies will have on companies’ conversion rate to sales.









This innovative tool comes at a key moment for the industry, following the announcement of Google’s elimination of third-party cookies, scheduled for the second half of 2024. The Gauss Cookie Deprecation Impact Tool will provide Making Science customers with accurate percentage data to confirm how this loss of information will affect their business. In other words, for the first time, companies will have access to an unprecedented assessment that provides real data on the percentage of users who visit websites and applications without cookies, corroborating the effect on their marketing strategies.

The tool has already yielded very significant data for a selection of Making Science clients, measuring that the absence of third-party cookies will lead to a 30% drop in their conversion rates.

Real-time data thanks to technological innovation

This new platform is essential for companies that want to be prepared for the cookieless transformation of the digital ecosystem. Thanks to technological innovation and high capabilities in data analysis, Making Science will enable organisations to effectively identify how to redesign their marketing strategies, and optimise their performance in the face of this changing landscape.

With this launch, Making Science reaffirms its pioneering position in the development of innovative technological solutions. José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, CEO and Founder of Making Science, comments: “Staying ahead in a constantly changing digital environment is not an easy task, for that, it is essential to bet on innovation every day. Undoubtedly, the key is to have the ability to anticipate and come up with solutions such as Gauss Cookie Deprecation Impact Tool. This solution not only responds to the challenge of the loss of third-party cookies, but also offers companies the opportunity to anticipate and make strategic decisions to face a new landscape based on first-party data”.

Gauss, the origin of the cutting edge

This new tool from Making Science is part of Gauss, a suite of technology solutions based on First Party Data and Artificial Intelligence for decision-making in key marketing and sales processes.

About Making Science

Making Science is a digital acceleration company with more than 1200 employees and a presence and technological development in 14 markets: Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, France, Italy, UK, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Germany, Georgia and USA. As a consulting partner of Local Planet, the world’s largest network of independent media agencies, Making Science offers digital, technology and performance marketing services to an international audience. The areas in which Making Science operates are digital marketing and MarTech, software and cloud and artificial intelligence and SaaS, with a firm commitment to innovation.

As part of its commitment to innovation, Making Science offers its clients end-to-end capabilities required for consulting, development, integration and maintenance of advanced IT solutions that offer maximum scalability, cost-effectiveness and efficiency. In addition, it has a global network of delivery hubs that drive job creation and the availability of highly qualified technological talent for the development of projects that accelerate transformation and modernization.

Making Science participates in various ESG initiatives, including the Climate Pledge, the United Nations Global Compact and the Pledge1% initiative, supporting non-profit organisations in its community with a strong commitment that will have a great impact in the future.

Contacts

Making Science

GingerMay – makingscience@teamgingermay.com