MakeMyTrip Limited to report Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial & Operating Results on October 31, 2023

GURUGRAM, India & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MMYT #Fiscal2024–MakeMyTrip Limited (Nasdaq: MMYT) plans to report its fiscal 2024 second quarter financial and operating results before markets open on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. The company will post the release on its Investor Relations website https://investors.makemytrip.com/ and will not be distributing over newswires.


A live Zoom Webinar with the senior management team will also be hosted on October 31, 2023, at 7:30 am EDT or 5:00 pm IST through the company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.makemytrip.com/.

To register for the webinar, please follow this link:

https://makemytrip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xJy_zumxQ8GyTfxyB9dX6A

Registered participants will receive a confirmation email containing the Zoom access link and alternative phone dial-in details.

A replay of the event will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About MakeMyTrip Limited

We own and operate well recognized online travel brands, including MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and redBus. Through our primary websites, www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, www.redbus.in, and mobile platforms, travelers can research, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas. Our services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. We provide our customers with access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India, a comprehensive set of domestic accommodation properties in India and a wide selection of properties outside of India, Indian Railways, and all major Indian bus operators.

Contacts

For more details, please contact:
Vipul Garg

Vice President – Investor Relations: MakeMyTrip Limited

vipul.garg@go-mmt.com

