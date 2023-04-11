Make Some Noise! The Newest Hearthstone® Expansion, Festival of Legends™, is Now Live!

Introducing 145 all-new concert-themed cards, including the new Finale keyword, Soloist minions, and Harmonic spells

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Whether you’re into metal, hippie, emo, folk, electronic, disco, pop, hip-hop, jazz, classical, or rock music, there’s an act for everyone to rave about in the Tavern! Hitting the stage today is Festival of Legends™, the latest expansion to Hearthstone®, Blizzard Entertainment’s digital card game. Everyone’s invited to the biggest music festival that Azeroth has ever seen, with a raucous line-up of legendary musicians and brand-new Soloist performers.





In this new set of 145 cards, each class has a Legendary minion representing their genre’s star musician, as well as a Legendary spell that showcases that musician’s most famous song. Every class also has a finely tuned instrument weapon, with some carrying Deathrattle effects that improve while in play. New Harmonic spells switch between harmonic and dissonant frequencies each turn they’re in hand, so be sure to follow the rhythm of the match to maximize your impact! Soloist minions love having the spotlight on them and them alone—they have special Battlecry effects if they’re the only minion in play on that side of the board. And to finish your performance with a bang, cards with the new Finale keyword get special bonuses if playing them uses up all your remaining mana.

“The Festival of Legends has arrived, setting the stage for tales of adventure for music fans across Azeroth,” said Mike Ybarra, President of Blizzard Entertainment. “The team’s creativity really shines in this expansion, and we are excited to showcase all-new mechanics as players get into the theme of battle between bands. The stage is set for a rockin’ good time!”

This expansion also features a special tune-up for the Priest class—healing is a major part of their class fantasy, and they’re ready to share even more of their power with their minions! Priest minions with the new Overheal keyword trigger a special effect when healed above their max health. Now that’s self-care!

Festival of Legends™ is the first expansion for the Year of the Wolf, which brings new Core Set updates. Additional cards included in Core Set feature highlights from United in Stormwind™ and Fractured in Alterac Valley™ (the Tradeable keyword is now a permanent keyword), and several Magnetic cards (just for Year of the Wolf) for players to fuse together. Head over to the Core Set update blog for more information on the Year of the Wolf.

For more card info, game mechanics details, and fun extras, visit the expansion website. For screenshots and other assets, visit http://blizzard.gamespress.com.

About Hearthstone

With more than 130 million players worldwide to date, Hearthstone is Blizzard Entertainment’s internationally acclaimed, free-to-play digital card game designed for novice and veteran card-slingers alike. Players can choose from 11 powerful hero classes and customize their decks with minions, spells, and weapons based on the unique fantasy of the Warcraft® universe. Featuring a variety of game modes ranging from epic head-to-head duels to story-driven Solo Adventures, Hearthstone offers a vibrant and rewarding experience stacked with strategy, personality, and fun. Hearthstone is available globally for Windows® and Mac PCs; Windows, iOS, and Android tablets; and iOS, and Android mobile phones.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for iconic video game universes including Warcraft®, Overwatch®, Diablo®, and StarCraft®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (www.blizzard.com), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment experiences. Blizzard Entertainment has created some of the industry’s most critically acclaimed and genre-defining games over the last 30 years, with a track record that includes multiple Game of the Year awards. Blizzard Entertainment engages tens of millions of players around the world with titles available on PC via Battle.net®, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements:

Information in this press release that involves Blizzard Entertainment’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the availability, pricing, features, and functionality of Hearthstone®, the Festival of Legends™ expansion, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Blizzard Entertainment’s actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Blizzard Entertainment and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Blizzard Entertainment nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Blizzard Entertainment or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

Contacts

Cynthia Park



PR Manager



cypark@blizzard.com