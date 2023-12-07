Make Christmas Mornings Magical with Tineco’s TOASTY ONE

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Say farewell to burnt toast! Tineco, your local innovator, introduces the world’s first intelligent bread toaster. Introducing the TOASTY ONE, a marvel that allows you to toast two slices of bread exactly the way you desire. Embrace versatility with the ability to toast them differently or uniformly, all at your fingertips. Simply adjust the shade preferences on the sleek 4-inch touch screen, and let the TOASTY ONE work its magic.









Achieve the perfect balance of a crispy exterior and a moist, flavorful interior with our cutting-edge technology. Say goodbye to dry, lackluster toasts forever. The TOASTY ONE ensures your bread retains its moisture, while delivering a delightful crunchy bite. As if that wasn’t convenient enough, the automatic lifts and removable crumb tray make cleaning and operation a breeze.

And let’s not forget the TOASTY ONE’s aesthetically pleasing design. Its elegant round white silhouette adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen, truly a delightful addition. Experience the future of toasting with the TOASTY ONE, proudly brought to you by Tineco.

With the intelligent TOASTY ONE, it incorporates two patented technologies from Tineco:

The IntelliHeat algorithm precisely adjusts the toaster process based on the bread used, automatically adjusting the heat output, then toasting the bread to the chosen level. The whole family can use the touchscreen to save up to eight unique preferences for faster toasting.

GoldenCrispy™ technology guarantees the desired results every time.

TOASTY ONE retains moisture and provides a crisp texture on the outside, while the inside of the bread remains airy and flavorful. Built-in automatic lifts and a removable crumb tray make cleaning simple.

The TOASTY ONE is available on tineco.com and Amazon for €339.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

Contacts

Chris.lxg@tineco.com