MajorKey and Clango Merge to Form Identity Security Powerhouse

Combination creates one of the largest, most capable mid-market identity companies

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accessmanagement—MajorKey Technologies, a market-leading identity security company backed by The Acacia Group, and Clango, renowned identity security specialists with particular strengths in privileged access management, have announced their merger. This union creates one of the largest and most capable full-service pure play identity and access management businesses in the market today. With over 200 professionals, including 160 U.S.- and globally based identity specialists, the combined company delivers strategic advisory, system design, implementation and managed services to Fortune 500 customers and public-sector agencies.





“The merger of MajorKey and Clango creates a dynamic new force in identity security,” said Michael Yario, CEO of MajorKey. “We share a commitment to helping clients use their investments in identity wisely. To us, that means not only protecting their people, customers, applications and data but also helping them open new opportunities for innovation and growth. This approach, combined with our deep knowledge across all the major identity technologies and our expanded advisory and delivery capacity, makes us a key ally to customers seeking solutions that drive their organizations forward. It’s an exciting time — full of opportunity for our combined team to unlock new value for our customers.”

“The rationale for us coming together was clear from the start of our discussions,” said Duane Graham, founder and CEO of Clango. “Our customers gain from industry-leading strategic guidance and assured delivery across the major identity platforms. Our greater scale makes us more competitive and capable of handling much larger, more complex projects. Our technology partners benefit from our combined strength in sales and technical thought leadership. The merger is also a win for our people. They’ll have many new opportunities to contribute to exciting projects and expand their skills. It’s a perfect blend of capabilities and culture. I’m excited about the impact we’ll make together as we take MajorKey to new heights.”

By joining forces, MajorKey and Clango form a company accomplished in all critical aspects of identity management and security for both human and nonhuman identities across the hybrid enterprise. Chicago-based MajorKey, founded in 1998, has extensive experience in IAM. Clango, established in 1993 and based in Washington D.C., is a market leader in PAM with extensive capabilities in identity governance and administration.

Both companies have vast experience helping enterprise and government customers shape their identity strategies and design, build and sustain the right identity architecture for their organizations. This combination of capabilities and experience — along with deep relationships with the leading identity software vendors, including CyberArk, Delinea, Microsoft, Okta, Ping, SailPoint and Saviynt — boosts the combined company’s ability to help customers navigate a complex array of technologies in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

“This union marks a significant advance in our strategy to build the most capable identity security business in the market today,” said Fred Cassis, managing partner at The Acacia Group. “The scope and scale of the combined company’s skills and experience position MajorKey as an agile partner to enterprise customers. Importantly, it also gives the combined team fantastic new opportunities to grow professionally as part of an employee-centric culture that values everyone’s contributions.”

Michael Yario will be CEO of the combined company, focusing on strategic customer relationships and corporate growth. He will work alongside Duane Graham, who, as president, will have executive oversight of the company’s client service and strategic technology initiatives. Graham also joins the MajorKey board. Over time, the company will transition to operating under the MajorKey brand.

Houlihan Lokey acted as exclusive placement agent for Acacia.

About MajorKey Technologies

MajorKey Technologies, backed by The Acacia Group, is a leading identity security partner to public- and private-sector clients, focused on securing access and improving governance to business-critical applications, cloud and data resources. With 25 years of experience, MajorKey provides advisory, integration and managed services delivered through its highly skilled teams of onshore, nearshore and offshore resources — securing identities at every interaction and unlocking new opportunities for innovation. MajorKey holds top-tier partnerships with some of the world’s leading innovators, including CyberArk, Microsoft, Ping Identity, SailPoint and Saviynt. Learn more at www.majorkeytech.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Clango

Clango, founded in 1993, specializes in privileged access management and identity governance and administration. Recognized for its industry-leading strategic guidance and reliable delivery across major identity platforms, Clango serves enterprise and government customers, helping them shape and maintain their identity architecture in a rapidly evolving threat landscape. Learn more at www.clango.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About The Acacia Group

The Acacia Group is a specialist investment firm building stronger businesses by harnessing the power of digital transformation. Acacia works closely with management teams as engaged and supportive partners, fostering resilient cultures of collaboration and innovation to make its portfolio companies more valuable to their clients, employees and co-investors. By empowering skillful leaders, nurturing exceptional talent, investing in innovation and building distinctive brands, The Acacia Group creates the qualities businesses need in order to achieve lasting success. Learn more at www.acaciagroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

