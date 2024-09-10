Majority of U.S. Shoppers Now Accept Cookies With Confidence, New Survey Finds

The 2024 Digital Consumer Insights Survey by Ipsos and Carter, a global privacy-first, AI powered Retail Media Network, unveils how key trends such as personalization and privacy are impacting consumer behavior while shopping online

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As data privacy laws continue to change, retailers need to stay agile and adapt to evolving regulations. The 2024 Digital Consumer Insights Survey issued by Carter in partnership with Ipsos looked at how consumers interact with online platforms and their perceptions of data privacy. The data found that over half (53%) of online shoppers are familiar with what they are agreeing to when they accept cookies. The survey findings showcase a significant rise in consumer awareness when accepting cookies online; marking a positive shift toward online data education and personalized shopping experiences.





Highlights:

66% of online shoppers say they typically accept cookies, with those ages 18-34 being most likely to accept them (79%)

One quarter (24%) of respondents are influenced by personalized advertisements when shopping online, including 34% of those online shoppers being ages 18-34, and 33% being weekly online shoppers

Primary reasons for accepting cookies include: access to full online features (53%), enhanced user experience (43%), remembering login information (34%), and personalized content (27%)

58% of respondents are familiar with what data is being collected by companies online through cookies, with weekly online shoppers being more knowledgeable at 66%. However, only 15% of people are very familiar with the data companies are collecting

“We are reassured by these survey results, which highlight both a growing awareness among consumers and the importance of transparent cookie policies,” said Shobhit Khandelwal, founder and CEO of Carter. “At Carter, we are committed to providing technology that not only enhances business performance but also respects and safeguards user data. Our platform is designed to support retailers in leveraging this heightened consumer awareness and education, while ensuring the highest level of data security.”

Consumers Are Educated on Cookies

The survey reveals that online shoppers are becoming increasingly knowledgeable about cookie tracking and its implications. Overall, 58% of respondents are familiar with what data companies are collecting through cookies. This awareness is even more pronounced among frequent online shoppers, with 66% of those who shop online weekly indicating they are familiar with the data collection practices. While only 15% of respondents claim to be very familiar with the specifics of the data being collected, younger consumers aged 18-34 show a higher level of understanding, with 21% indicating they know what data is being tracked.

Young Consumers Drive Online Shopping

Young consumers are quickly reshaping the retail landscape as they spearhead the online shopping boom, with over half (51%) of those aged 18-34 shopping online at least once a week, significantly higher than the overall average of 44%. This age group not only shops more frequently but is also more likely to engage with digital features that enhance their shopping experience. For example, 79% of consumers aged 18-34 regularly accept cookies, compared to 66% of all online shoppers, indicating their greater willingness to embrace online tools that provide convenience and personalization. Additionally, those aged 18-34 are more receptive to targeted advertisements, with 7% making purchases based on personalized ads, compared to only 4% across all age groups.

Why Online Shoppers Accept Cookies

The data shows that online shoppers often accept cookies for enhanced user experiences, with 53% accepting them to access full website features, such as session management, tracking, and personalization. Additionally, 43% of respondents accept cookies specifically to remember their login information, and 27% do so for personalized content.

About Carter:

Carter is transforming retail media with AI and privacy at the core. It is a technology platform that enables professionals in the Retail Media Network (RMN) space to optimize competitive business performance. It’s a groundbreaking technology designed with data security at the forefront. Carter will scale businesses of all sizes, and deliver solutions for sophisticated audience management, advertising campaign executions, and multifaceted monetization across multiple industries. Carter empowers brands to leverage the full advertising landscape effectively. Accelerate your growth with Carter’s modular platform, enabling rapid adaptation, seamless integration, and smart investment in your personalized ecosystem.

Methodology: These are the findings of an Ipsos survey conducted on behalf of Carter. Fieldwork was conducted between August 9 to 12, 2024. A total of n=1000 Americans aged 18+ participated in the survey which was fielded via the Ipsos’ panel. Quotas and weighting were used to ensure the sample’s composition reflects that of the American population according to census parameters. This survey has a credibility interval of +/- 3.8 per cent, 19 times out of 20, of what the results would have been had all American adults 18+ been surveyed.

