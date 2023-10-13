Major prime contractor selects Crystal Group for radar system program

HIAWATHA, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CrystalGroup—Crystal Group, Inc., a trusted designer and manufacturer of rugged high-performance edge compute solutions, secured a multimillion dollar contract with a major defense contractor to deliver rugged Crystal Group servers for deployment in advanced radar systems used by United States Armed Forces and foreign allies.









Crystal Group rugged servers will be deployed in two radar systems used to detect incoming missile and artillery attacks, as well as attacks from unmanned, rotary or fixed wing aircraft. Both radar systems are essential to the protection and safety of U.S. soldiers and civilians around the world.

Crystal Group was selected to replace the contractor’s existing rugged compute provider for this program because of its industry-leading manufacturing quality. When lives are on the line, reliability is paramount, and Crystal Group’s rugged product line is the most trusted available in the market.

“Winning this program is not only a win for the employee-owners of Crystal Group, but also for the U.S. Armed Forces and those who serve to protect us every day,” said Greg Johnson, program manager. “As a Veteran, I know how much this equipment is relied on, so I’m proud to supply our Armed Forces with the highest quality rugged servers.”

For this program, Crystal Group is supplying 1U and 2U rugged servers with the latest generation of computing and processing power. By utilizing advanced thermal management techniques and working collaboratively with the customer, Crystal Group will provide the exact SWaP-optimized solution that is required.

Both ground-based radar systems are deployed at the tactical edge where environmental and electromagnetic concerns are significant, posing numerous challenges for traditional compute hardware. By utilizing Crystal Group’s rugged servers, those concerns are met with tried-and-true ruggedization techniques that enable reliability in some of the most remote environments.

“My team of Crystal Group system architects is always ready to take on new challenges, and this program enabled us to demonstrate our creative design abilities, while still meeting the rugged standards that are required for mission success,” said Andy Friend, system architecture manager at Crystal Group.

About Crystal Group, Inc.

Crystal Group, Inc. is a leading provider of high-performance, rugged compute solutions for defense, government, and industrial markets. Founded in 1987, this small, employee-owned business specializes in the design, customization, build and testing of rugged servers, embedded computers, networking devices, displays, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments.

Their integrated solutions meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards, including MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, and MIL-S-901, to bring seamless, real-time artificial intelligence, autonomy and cybersecurity to demanding edge applications. All products are manufactured in the company’s U.S. facility, certified to ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D standards and are backed by a five-plus-year warranty.

