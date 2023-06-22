Majesco’s Billing for P&C Solution Earns Top Luminary Recognition by Celent Across Four Regions, Powering Global Insurance Innovation

Solution elevates billing and payments to redefine the customer journey and experience for policy and claims.

MORRISTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celent, catapulting it to the forefront of insurance innovation across North America, LATAM, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. This prestigious accolade underscores Majesco’s long-held market leader position for billing and it’s unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive operational excellence, elevate customer experiences, empower innovation, and fuel sustainable growth for insurers worldwide.

Celent, a trusted authority in the insurance industry, evaluated billing solutions available in the market and bestowed Luminary status upon Majesco’s Billing for P&C solution. The Luminary recognition is reserved for exceptional technologies that demonstrate superior innovation, industry impact, and customer value across multiple geographies.

“ Being recognized as a Luminary by Celent across four regions is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing transformative insurance solutions,” said Manish Shah, President, and Chief Product Officer. “ Majesco Billing for P&C empowers insurers to optimize their billing operation, reduce costs, adapt to innovative new products, and deliver personalized digital experiences to policyholders. We are honored to receive this esteemed accolade and remain committed to driving innovation and value for our customers worldwide.”

“ We are pleased to announce that Majesco’s Billing system has earned the prestigious Celent Luminary designation, the highest designation we bestow on software solutions,” stated KarlynCarnahan, Head of Celent’s North American insurance practice. “ Not only does the designation celebrate the most advanced technology in the billing space, but it also recognizes the solutions with the most expansive functionality. Majesco’s Luminary recognition reflects their ongoing commitment to providing exceptional technology solutions for the insurance industry while effectively addressing the complex billing requirements of insurers across different regions. The solution has consistently demonstrated excellence in both categories, solidifying their position as a top performer in the industry.”

Majesco Billing for P&C offers insurers a wide range of benefits, including:

Optimized Billing Operation: The solution automates billing operations, reducing manual efforts, and optimizing effectiveness and efficiency.

The solution automates billing operations, reducing manual efforts, and optimizing effectiveness and efficiency. Enhanced Customer Experience: Policyholders benefit from personalized billing and claims payment options, self-service capabilities, and flexible payment plans, resulting in improved customer satisfaction and retention.

Policyholders benefit from personalized billing and claims payment options, self-service capabilities, and flexible payment plans, resulting in improved customer satisfaction and retention. Comprehensive Billing Functionality: Majesco’s solution caters to diverse billing needs, including direct billing, agency billing, group billing, installment billing, and more, ensuring flexibility and ease of use.

Majesco’s solution caters to diverse billing needs, including direct billing, agency billing, group billing, installment billing, and more, ensuring flexibility and ease of use. Configurable and Scalable: The solution’s highly configurable nature allows insurers to adapt to changing business needs and scale operations seamlessly.

The solution’s highly configurable nature allows insurers to adapt to changing business needs and scale operations seamlessly. Digital Capabilities and Ecosystem: Electronic Bill360 allows for multiple forms of payment digitally and Majesco Ecosystem offers pre-integration to the market leading digital payment platforms.

Billing and payments are functions ripe for digital modernization. No longer an afterthought, billing and payments are a foundational to growth, customer retention and innovation. The Luminary recognition by Celent further solidifies Majesco’s position as an industry leader, empowering insurers to achieve digital transformation to optimize and innovate their business to stay ahead of the ever-evolving market landscape and shifting customer expectations.

To learn more about Majesco Billing for P&C and Majesco’s other market leading and industry recognized solutions across core, underwriting, digital, analytics, distribution and loss control, visit www.majesco.com.

About Majesco

Majesco is the partner P&C and L&A insurers choose to create and deliver outstanding experiences for customers. We combine our technology and insurance experience to anticipate what’s next, without losing sight of what’s important now. Over 350 insurers, from greenfields and startups to some of the world’s largest insurers, rely on Majesco’s SaaS platforms solutions of core, data, analytics, digital, and rich ecosystem of partners to create their next now. As an industry leader, we don’t believe in managing risk by avoiding change. We embrace change, even cause it, to get and stay ahead of risk. With 900+ successful implementations we are uniquely qualified to bridge the gap between a traditional insurance industry approach and a pure digital mindset. We give customers the confidence to decide, the products to perform, and the follow-through to execute.

For more information, please visit www.majesco.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Laura Ann Tillotson



Vice President, Communications & Creative Services



Laura.tillotson@majesco.com

201-230-0752