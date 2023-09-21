Majesco Secures Coveted Spot on InsurTech100 List for Third Consecutive Year

MORRISTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance software solutions for insurance business transformation, today announced that it was selected by specialist research firm, FinTech Global, as a top 100 InsurTech company transforming the insurance industry. In its sixth year, FinTech Global unveils the InsurTech100 list that celebrates groundbreaking tech companies that are developing solutions to the insurance industry’s most pressing challenges.





Insurance companies continue to grapple with transforming, optimizing and innovating the business model, business processes, products and services, and channels by implementing new innovative technology that keep pace with dynamic customer needs, distribution demands, and growing risks. Over the last several years, market leading and innovative InsurTech companies have emerged as the chosen partner to help overcome these obstacles and establish a foundation growth and innovation. Majesco was selected by a group of analysts and seasoned industry specialists who reviewed and sorted through a list over 1,900 contenders, making this year’s selection intense.

‘Our unwavering dedication, ingenuity, and commitment to innovation have played a defining role in establishing Majesco as a tech pioneer that is reshaping the insurance landscape,” says Adam Elster, CEO of Majesco. “ We’re not only excited to, once again, secure a place on this year’s coveted InsurTech100 list, but we also take pride in our collaboration with industry leaders who are driving revolutionary changes in the insurance industry.”

Majesco continues to be recognized for its relentless innovation and unmatched customer service. It recently earned as top 100 spot in IDC’s 2023 FinTech Rankings and ranked 23rd in the Software Report Top 100 Software Companies of 2023.

For a complete list of the InsurTech100 for 2023 and detailed information about each company please download it for free at www.TheInsurTech100.com.

About Majesco

Majesco is the partner P&C and L&AH insurers choose to create and deliver outstanding experiences for customers. We combine our technology and insurance experience to anticipate what is next, without losing sight of what’s important now. Over 350 insurers, from greenfields and startups to some of the world’s largest insurers, rely on Majesco’s SaaS platforms solutions of core, data, analytics, digital, and rich ecosystem of partners to create their next now.

As an industry leader, we do not believe in managing risk by avoiding change. We embrace change, even cause it, to get and stay ahead of risk. With 900+ successful implementations we are uniquely qualified to bridge the gap between a traditional insurance industry approach and a pure digital mindset. We give customers the confidence to decide, the products to perform, and the follow-through to execute.

For more information, please visit www.majesco.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Laura Tillotson



Vice President, Marketing Communications and Creative Services



+ 201 230 0752



Laura.Tillotson@majesco.com