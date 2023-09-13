Majesco Named in IDC’s 2023 FinTech Rankings, Earns Top 100 Spot

Recognized as Top 100 Emerging FinTech

MORRISTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance software solutions for insurance business transformation, today announced it has landed a spot on the 2023 IDC FinTech Top 100 Rankings in recognition for its relentless innovation and delivery of next-generation insurance technology to the financial industry.





The 20th annual IDC FinTech Rankings categorize and evaluate technology providers strictly based on 2022 calendar year revenues from financial institutions (banking, insurance, and/or capital markets) or directly to fintech solution providers for hardware, software, and/or services. Data is gathered from surveys completed by vendors, as well as original research and market analysis conducted by IDC Financial Insights.

“ We are honored to be recognized by IDC as one of the top 100 financial technology providers in the industry,” says Adam Elster. “ Our inclusion in this year’s edition underscores our steadfast dedication to delivering forward-thinking, comprehensive insurance software solutions to our valued customers and the insurance industry. I am so proud of the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of the Majesco team, and we are truly appreciative of the trust and confidence our customers and partners have placed in us to help drive their business forward.”

Recently ranked #23 on the Software Reports Top 100 software companies of 2023, Majesco continues to lead with innovation to help its 350 customers take on today’s new era of risk and insurance. With over 900 successful implementations and over 65% of its customers on the cloud, Majesco’s financial strength, depth of market insights, focus on continuous innovation and investment in a diverse product portfolio enables customers and the insurance industry to adapt and stay at the forefront of change, rather than at its mercy, to drive growth and innovation.

IDC’s annual report highlights the technology providers that supply the support and technology required to service the financial industry. For a complete list of the IDC rankings, visit the website for more information.

