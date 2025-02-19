MaintainX Named to G2’s Best Software Awards

CMMS and EAM Innovation Powers MaintainX’s Recognition in G2’s Fastest-Growing Products for 2025

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#manufacturing--MaintainX, the leading maintenance and asset management platform, has been awarded a G2 2025 Best Software Award. The recognition comes as the company continues to transform how reliability teams manage maintenance operations and prevent costly equipment downtime.

As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches 100 million buyers annually. Its Best Software Awards recognize the top companies and products shaping the future of technology, using real user feedback to determine the best-performing software solutions in each category.

MaintainX is a maintenance (CMMS) and asset management (EAM) platform built to meet the evolving needs of today's industrial workforce. By seamlessly integrating AI and IIoT capabilities, the platform enables real-time collaboration between frontline teams, automates work orders, and provides actionable insights for predictive maintenance. The company's innovative approach to connecting asset and work data has made it the trusted solution for over 10,000 organizations worldwide, from multi-site manufacturing facilities and distribution centers to Fortune 500 food and beverage chains and global automotive brands. MaintainX's mission of achieving 'zero downtime' is transforming how frontline teams work, get insights, and keep operations running.

“Every piece of software we build at MaintainX starts with a simple question: will this help the maintenance professionals who keep our world's critical operations running?” said Chris Turlica, CEO and co-founder of MaintainX. “The G2 recognition validates what matters most — that we're delivering real value to our users in the field. While the award is a tremendous honor, the true achievement is the hundreds of thousands of maintenance teams who are using our platform to capture, share, and act on key operational knowledge. When facilities run smoother and workers are safer because they have instant access to the insights they need, that's what drives us forward. This recognition belongs to every maintenance professional who has trusted us to help them work smarter.”

“The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever,” said Godard Abel, CEO and co-founder of G2. “With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.8 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we’re proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to this year’s honorees.”

G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards feature dozens of lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least one approved review during the 2024 calendar year and appear on a G2 Grid. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period. To learn more, view G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.

This recognition follows a year of strong momentum for MaintainX, which was recently ranked in the top 50 of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and named the third fastest-growing private company in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times. In G2’s Winter 2025 report, MaintainX was also ranked as the #1 CMMS and EAM platform, further solidifying its leadership in maintenance and asset management technology. The company continues to innovate to support industrial teams and, earlier this month, launched MaintainX CoPilot, an AI-powered assistant that turns dense manuals into clear work orders and provides technicians with the answers they need, instantly.

About MaintainX

Founded in 2018, MaintainX is the leading maintenance and asset management platform designed specifically for industrial and frontline teams. It helps companies streamline maintenance operations, improve asset management, and manage regulatory compliance and audits — all while delivering insights that can improve the bottom line. As a mobile-first platform trusted by over 10,000 customers worldwide, it delivers a modern solution for maintenance, reliability, and operations teams. MaintainX is reimagining industrial maintenance and operations to address the realities of today and the future ahead. For more information, visit www.getmaintainx.com.

MaintainX® is a registered trademark of MaintainX Inc.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

