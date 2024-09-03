MaintainX Announces Asset Connect to Better Connect OEMs with Customers

Early access beta program open to machine builders to enable remote monitoring, maintenance, spare parts management, and direct communication with the customer in a single platform.

MaintainX, the leading maintenance and frontline work execution platform, today announced the beta launch of Asset Connect, a new cloud-based platform designed to streamline communication and enhance collaboration between machine builders or Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and their customers. Asset Connect allows OEMs to proactively monitor deployed customer equipment across facilities, boosting both post-sales revenue and customer satisfaction through real-time asset health analytics, efficient critical spare parts management, and seamless communication tools.









Too often expert machine builders sell or install a machine, only to lose insight into its performance until a customer calls with a problem. Asset Connect represents a transformative shift in how manufacturing relationships are managed by bridging the gap between OEMs and their customers. OEMs with Asset Connect can be granted direct access to real-time asset performance and parts inventory data from customers and assist their customers with lifecycle services with in-context communication.

James VanBuskirk, Vice President of Engineering and Development at Methods Machine Tools, North America’s foremost supplier of leading-edge precision machine tools and automation solutions and one of the design partners that has helped MaintainX develop Asset Connect, said, “With more than 45,000 machines installed across North America, we have a vast, expanding footprint of assets in the field that we must manage with speed and accuracy. We collaborated with MaintainX on Asset Connect because its platform aims to close the knowledge gap between how our customers operate machines and our ability to ensure the best service, response, fulfillment time, and insights to improve machine reliability.”

On Asset Connect, the OEM lifecycle department receives streamlined, mobile or desktop alerts on equipment performance issues or failure, low inventory, or customer queries. In return, the customer gains real-time access to expert support to improve uptime, productivity and preventive maintenance.

VanBuskirk added, “Whether operating in rugged environments or high-production environments producing, in some cases, more than one million parts per year, our machines must stay in excellent working order. Asset Connect aims to empower customers to share asset usage with us so we can ensure higher product excellence.”

Benefits of Asset Connect include:

Increased Equipment Uptime: Customers can take advantage of OEM expertise and continuous asset health monitoring to increase overall equipment uptime and availability .

Customers can take advantage of OEM expertise and continuous asset health monitoring to increase overall equipment uptime and . Improved Financial Outcomes: Empowering OEMs to be proactive can lead to increased win rates for aftermarket parts and services and overall revenue predictability. Customers also benefit as they see a reduction in unplanned downtime and emergency part ordering.

Empowering OEMs to be proactive can lead to increased win rates for aftermarket parts and services and overall revenue predictability. Customers also benefit as they see a reduction in unplanned and emergency part ordering. Enhanced Customer Experience: Providing OEMs with a CMMS-integrated communication tool to meet customers where they are, facilitating swift issue resolution and contextual assistance.

Providing OEMs with a CMMS-integrated communication to meet customers where they are, facilitating swift issue resolution and contextual assistance. Seamless Knowledge Sharing and Collaboration: Fostering knowledge sharing and collaboration between OEMs and customers through a new form of standardized document sharing, enabling customers to “one-click” deploy the digital twin of an asset into their CMMS.

“Asset Connect is the culmination of collaboration with leading OEMs like Methods Machines to solve a critical industry challenge: the lack of standardized, real-time data sharing between manufacturers and their customers​,” says Chris Turlica, CEO and Co-Founder of MaintainX. “OEMs pour expertise into building world-class equipment, but once it leaves the factory, they often lose visibility into its performance. This data gap hinders ​their ability to proactively support customers, optimize equipment health, and drive post-sales revenue. Asset Connect bridges this gap, empowering OEMs to transform how they engage with customers throughout the equipment lifecycle.​”

The Asset Connect beta program is FREE and currently open to OEMs that would like to explore the solution. Learn more and discover how to participate in the Asset Connect beta program here or visit the MaintainX booth at IMTS in Chicago, September 9-14, at McCormick Place, booth #339178, South Building, Level 3.

