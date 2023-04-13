Maine Residents in Farmington and Blue Hill Peninsula Regions Can Now Get Multi-Gig Internet from Fidium Fiber

New service connects rural residents without contracts, data caps, or installation fees!

PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–More than 16,000 homes and small businesses in the Farmington-area and Blue Hill Peninsula region can now order symmetrical, multi-gigabit fiber internet from Fidium Fiber. In the Farmington-area, this includes the communities of Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, Mercer, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Strong, Temple, and Wilton. For the Blue Hill Peninsula, this includes Blue Hill, Brooklin, Castine, Deer Isle, Penobscot, Sedgwick, and Stonington.

With the addition of these communities, more than 164,000 homes and businesses throughout Maine can now order Fidium Fiber at home or at work.

“Reliable, high-speed internet is no longer just a nice-to-have, but a necessity,” said Sarah Davis, vice president of government affairs at Consolidated. “Fiber internet is unparalleled in terms of the quality of connection and experience, which is why we are excited to bring Fidium Fiber to the Blue Hill and Farmington areas. Benefits that come from Fidium include new employment opportunities, economic development benefits, access to telehealth, educational impacts and of course, all the entertainment made possible by reliable, high-speed internet. We’re thrilled to continue to expand the reach of Fidium to more communities in Maine.”

The new fiber network in these areas was partially funded by a grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration in partnership with the Maine Connectivity Authority. In addition to the Blue Hill and Farmington areas, Fidium is now also available to residents in the Rangeley-area, including in Dallas Plantation, Rangeley Plantation, and Sandy River Plantation.

Fidium Fiber delivers multi-gig-speed internet without contracts, installation fees or data caps. All Fidium plans offer reliable, symmetrical speeds from 50 Mbps to 2 Gigs (2000 Mbps). Fidium Fiber also offers VoIP phone service plans, and features speeds that allow customers to seamlessly stream their preferred TV and entertainment.

Customers who sign up for 2 Gig speeds can now receive a discounted price of $85 per month for the first year of service, and only $95 per month thereafter. Through April 16, new Fidium customers will receive one free month of service when signing up for 1 Gig or 2 Gig plans.

Fidium@Work delivers the same reliability, symmetrical speeds and ease of use our residential customers love, with the addition of more robust features entrepreneurs need to keep their business connected. Interested business owners can learn more at FidiumFiber.com/business-fiber-internet.

About Fidium Fiber

Fidium Fiber is a customer-centered, consumer fiber broadband service offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds and exceptional service. Fidium is available in California, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont with new locations available daily. Fidium is a brand from Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL). Consolidated is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across a 20-plus state service area. Learn more at FidiumFiber.com.

