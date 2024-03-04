Home Business Wire Magnachip to Participate in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference
Magnachip to Participate in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (“Magnachip”) (NYSE: MX) today announced management’s participation in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point on Monday, March 18th, and Tuesday, March 19th.


Mr. YJ Kim, Magnachip’s Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Shinyoung Park, Magnachip’s Chief Financial Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the conference. For more information about the conference or to request a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Roth sales representative.

About Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communication, Internet of Things (“IoT”), consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design, and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip’s website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

Contacts

Steven C. Pelayo, CFA

The Blueshirt Group

Tel. +1 (360) 808-5154

steven@blueshirtgroup.co

