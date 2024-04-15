Home Business Wire Magnachip to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 2, 2024
Magnachip to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 2, 2024

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (“Magnachip”) (NYSE: MX) announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, on Thursday, May 2, 2024, after the market closes. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.


In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this event, including the dial-in numbers, a PIN number, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Online registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIffb31aff244f4ff99dae99731c4879bf

A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a copy of the earnings release will be accessible from the ‘Investors’ section of the company’s website at www.magnachip.com.

About Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communication, Internet of Things (“IoT”), consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design, and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip’s website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

Contacts

Steven C. Pelayo, CFA

The Blueshirt Group

Tel. +1 (360) 808-5154

steven@blueshirtgroup.co

