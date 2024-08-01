Magnachip Reports Results for Second Quarter 2024

Financial Highlights





Q2 consolidated revenue was $53.2 million, above the mid-point of guidance range of $49-54 million. Q2 standard product business revenue was up 11.6% sequentially.

Q2 consolidated gross profit margin was 21.8%, above the upper end of guidance range of 17-19%. Q2 standard product business gross profit margin was 23.1%, up nearly two percentage points sequentially.

Ended Q2 with cash of $132.5 million; and also have an additional short-term financial investment of $30 million.

Repurchased approximately 0.5 million shares for aggregate purchase price of $2.3 million during the quarter.

Operational Highlights

Held formal opening ceremony in China for newly formed subsidiary, Magnachip Technology Company, Ltd. (MTC).

Secured a purchase commitment for OLED driver targeted for a premium smartphone OEM; mass production and revenue currently expected to begin by year-end.

Delivered samples of our next-generation OLED driver to a panel supplier for a leading Chinese smartphone OEM’s winter 2024 model, now in the final design validation phase.

Taped out a new OLED driver designed with next-generation IP including sub-pixel rendering (SPR), refined color enhancement, color filter, brightness uniformity control and more than 20% reduction in power consumption than previous generation.

Sampled our first OLED smartwatch DDIC in Q2 following a Q1 tape-out, demonstrating our expansion into new, adjacent markets.

Power IC revenue increased sequentially, driven primarily by demand for LCD TVs and OLED IT monitors.

Sequential revenue growth in PAS segment was driven by industrial, communication and consumer applications. Automotive rebounded with new design wins in Japan and China.

Launched new 75A/1200V IGBT for a design opportunity in solar applications; expected to begin mass production in the second half of the year.

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) (“Magnachip” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the second quarter 2024.

YJ Kim, Magnachip’s CEO, commented, “ Our Q2 revenue was above the mid-point of guidance and gross margin was better than expected. Revenue in our Standard Products Business, which is comprised of our MSS and PAS businesses, increased sequentially by double digits in Q2. We benefited from a recovery in our Power business, increased demand for OLED drivers for China smartphones and European autos, and an upturn in Power IC demand for OLED IT panels and LED TVs.”

YJ Kim added, “ Looking ahead, we currently expect Standard Product Business revenue will increase sequentially once again in Q3, driven by leaner distribution channels in Power, as well as seasonality, and an increase in OLED and Power IC businesses.”

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data GAAP Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q/Q change Q2 2023 Y/Y change Consolidated Revenues 53,171 49,067 up 8.4 % 60,979 down 12.8 % Standard Products Business 50,835 45,541 up 11.6 % 51,375 down 1.1 % Mixed-Signal Solutions 11,595 9,006 up 28.7 % 12,357 down 6.2 % Power Analog Solutions 39,240 36,535 up 7.4 % 39,018 up 0.6 % Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1) 2,336 3,526 down 33.7 % 9,604 down 75.7 % Consolidated Gross Profit Margin 21.8 % 18.3 % up 3.5 %pts 22.2 % down 0.4 %pts Standard Products Business 23.1 % 21.2 % up 1.9 %pts 26.3 % down 3.2 %pts Mixed-Signal Solutions 34.6 % 44.6 % down 10.0 %pts 36.4 % down 1.8 %pts Power Analog Solutions 19.7 % 15.4 % up 4.3 %pts 23.1 % down 3.4 %pts Operating Loss (12,824 ) (13,459 ) up n/a (10,656 ) down n/a Net Loss (12,997 ) (15,417 ) up n/a (3,947 ) down n/a Basic Loss per Common Share (0.34 ) (0.40 ) up n/a (0.09 ) down n/a Diluted Loss per Common Share (0.34 ) (0.40 ) up n/a (0.09 ) down n/a In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data Non-GAAP(2) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q/Q change Q2 2023 Y/Y change Adjusted Operating Loss (11,608 ) (12,559 ) up n/a (7,762 ) down n/a Adjusted EBITDA (7,569 ) (8,441 ) up n/a (3,594 ) down n/a Adjusted Net Loss (8,134 ) (10,884 ) up n/a (2,472 ) down n/a Adjusted Loss per Common Share—Diluted (0.21 ) (0.28 ) up n/a (0.06 ) down n/a

___________

(1) Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, we provided transitional foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in our fabrication facility located in Gumi, Korea, known as “Fab 3” (“Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services”). The contractual obligation to provide the Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services ended August 31, 2023, and we are winding down these foundry services and planning to convert portions of the idle capacity to PAS products beginning around the second half of 2024. Because these foundry services during the wind-down period are still provided to the same buyer by us using our Fab 3 based on mutually agreed terms and conditions, we will continue to report our revenue from providing these foundry services and related cost of sales within the Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services line in our consolidated statement of operations until such wind down is completed. Management believes that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core standard products MSS and PAS businesses. (2) Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net loss or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

Q3 and Full-year 2024 Financial Guidance

Beginning in Q1, the Company began reporting results under its newly organized businesses: MSS (Mixed-Signal Solutions) and PAS (Power Analog Solutions). While actual results may vary, Magnachip currently expects the following:

For Q3 2024:

Consolidated revenue to be in the range of $61.5 to $66.5 million, including approximately $1.5 million of Transitional Foundry Services. MSS revenue to be in the range of $14.5 to $16.5 million, up 33.7% sequentially and 46.2% year-over-year at the mid-point. This compares with MSS equivalent revenue of $11.6 million in Q2 2024 and $10.6 million in Q3 2023. PAS revenue to be in the range of $45.5 to $48.5 million, up 19.8% sequentially and 14.6% year-over-year at the mid-point. This compares with PAS equivalent revenue of $39.2 million in Q2 2024 and $41.0 million in Q3 2023.

Consolidated gross profit margin to be in the range of 22.5% to 24.5%. MSS gross profit margin to be in the range of 36.5% to 39.5%. This compares with MSS equivalent gross profit margin of 34.6% in Q2 2024 and 28.8% in Q3 2023. PAS gross profit margin to be in the range of 18.5% to 20.5%. This compares with PAS equivalent gross profit margin of 19.7% in Q2 2024 and 28.6% in Q3 2023.



For the full-year 2024, we currently expect:

MSS revenue to grow double digits year-over-year as compared with MSS equivalent revenue of $44.4 million in 2023, consistent with what we communicated at the beginning of the year.

PAS revenue to grow double digits year-over-year as compared with PAS equivalent revenue of $151.3 million in 2023, consistent with what we communicated at the beginning of the year.

Transitional Foundry Services revenue will decline in 2024, as expected. We expect this revenue to phase out by the end of the year.

Consolidated revenue flattish-to-slightly down, compared to prior expectation of flat-to-up-slightly year-over-year.

Consolidated gross profit margin between 19% to 22%, above our prior expectation of 17% to 20%. This compares with the consolidated gross profit margin of 22.4% in 2023.

Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Magnachip will host a corresponding conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, to discuss its financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this event including the dial-in numbers, a PIN number, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a copy of earnings release will be accessible from the ‘Investors’ section of the Company’s website at www.magnachip.com.

Online registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BId7d466aa72124a439fec483c2b65d307

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release regarding Magnachip’s forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include expectations about estimated historical or future operating results and financial performance, outlook and business plans, including third quarter and full year 2024 revenue and gross profit margin expectations, future growth and revenue opportunities from new and existing products and customers, the timing and extent of future revenue contributions by our products and businesses, and the impact of market conditions associated with inflation and higher interest rates, geopolitical conflicts between Russia-Ukraine and between Israel-Hamas, sustained military action and conflict in the Red Sea, and trade tensions between the U.S. and China, on Magnachip’s third quarter and full year 2024 and future operating results. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Magnachip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others: the impact of changes in macroeconomic conditions, including those caused by or related to inflation, potential recessions or other deteriorations, economic instability or civil unrest; the geopolitical conflicts between Russia-Ukraine and between Israel-Hamas, sustained military action and conflict in the Red Sea, and trade tensions between the U.S. and China; manufacturing capacity constraints or supply chain disruptions that may impact our ability to deliver our products or affect the price of components, which may lead to an increase in our costs and impact demand for our products from customers who are similarly affected by such capacity constraints or disruptions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely acceptance of our designs by customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; our ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry-wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; overcapacity within the industry or at Magnachip; effective and cost-efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses that can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us, our customers and our distributors; change to or ratification of local or international laws and regulations, including those related to environment, health and safety; public health issues, other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, Magnachip’s products; and other risks detailed from time to time in Magnachip’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Form 10-K filed on March 8, 2024, and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC and/or make available on our website. Magnachip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communication, Internet of Things (“IoT”), consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,050 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design, and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip’s website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Revenues: Net sales – standard products business $ 50,835 $ 45,541 $ 51,375 $ 96,376 $ 102,889 Net sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services 2,336 3,526 9,604 5,862 15,095 Total revenues 53,171 49,067 60,979 102,238 117,984 Cost of sales: Cost of sales – standard products business 39,113 35,888 37,867 75,001 75,179 Cost of sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services 2,457 4,211 9,574 6,668 17,173 Total cost of sales 41,570 40,099 47,441 81,669 92,352 Gross profit 11,601 8,968 13,538 20,569 25,632 Gross profit as a percentage of standard products business net sales 23.1 % 21.2 % 26.3 % 22.2 % 26.9 % Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues 21.8 % 18.3 % 22.2 % 20.1 % 21.7 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 11,734 11,264 12,137 22,998 24,302 Research and development expenses 12,691 11,163 11,255 23,854 24,553 Early termination and other charges — — 802 — 9,251 Total operating expenses 24,425 22,427 24,194 46,852 58,106 Operating loss (12,824 ) (13,459 ) (10,656 ) (26,283 ) (32,474 ) Interest income 2,228 2,213 2,692 4,441 5,534 Interest expense (554 ) (238 ) (200 ) (792 ) (456 ) Foreign currency gain (loss), net (3,557 ) (5,001 ) 1,237 (8,558 ) (2,193 ) Other income (loss), net 108 44 3 152 (32 ) Loss before income tax benefit (14,599 ) (16,441 ) (6,924 ) (31,040 ) (29,621 ) Income tax benefit (1,602 ) (1,024 ) (2,977 ) (2,626 ) (4,204 ) Net loss $ (12,997 ) $ (15,417 ) $ (3,947 ) $ (28,414 ) $ (25,417 ) Basic loss per common share— $ (0.34 ) (0.40 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.60 ) Diluted loss per common share— $ (0.34 ) (0.40 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.60 ) Weighted average number of shares— Basic 38,174,920 38,544,781 41,741,310 38,359,851 42,561,514 Diluted 38,174,920 38,544,781 41,741,310 38,359,851 42,561,514

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)



(Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,467 $ 158,092 Short-term financial instruments 30,000 — Accounts receivable, net 31,175 32,641 Inventories, net 34,783 32,733 Other receivables 3,977 4,295 Prepaid expenses 8,548 7,390 Hedge collateral 1,600 1,000 Other current assets 11,653 9,283 Total current assets 254,203 245,434 Property, plant and equipment, net 88,330 100,122 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,181 4,639 Intangible assets, net 1,320 1,537 Long-term prepaid expenses 8,085 5,736 Deferred income taxes 44,578 50,836 Other non-current assets 11,998 12,187 Total assets $ 412,695 $ 420,491 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 25,575 $ 24,443 Other accounts payable 8,383 5,292 Accrued expenses 9,199 10,457 Accrued income taxes 1,422 1,496 Operating lease liabilities 1,805 1,914 Other current liabilities 4,168 3,286 Total current liabilities 50,552 46,888 Long-term borrowing 28,794 — Accrued severance benefits, net 15,759 16,020 Non-current operating lease liabilities 2,514 2,897 Other non-current liabilities 9,228 10,088 Total liabilities 106,847 75,893 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 57,015,569 shares issued and 37,799,482 outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 56,971,394 shares issued and 38,852,742 outstanding at December 31, 2023 569 569 Additional paid-in capital 275,329 273,256 Retained earnings 270,470 298,884 Treasury stock, 19,216,087 shares at June 30, 2024 and 18,118,652 shares at December 31, 2023, respectively (219,949 ) (213,454 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,571 ) (14,657 ) Total stockholders’ equity 305,848 344,598 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 412,695 $ 420,491

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(In thousands of U.S. dollars)



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (12,997 ) $ (28,414 ) $ (25,417 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 4,016 8,115 8,502 Provision for severance benefits 1,565 2,970 4,091 Loss on foreign currency, net 6,622 16,848 9,117 Provision for inventory reserves (77 ) (1,024 ) 1,121 Stock-based compensation 1,216 2,116 3,212 Deferred income tax assets 1.845 3,158 27 Other, net 163 426 423 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable, net (1,636 ) (235 ) (342 ) Inventories (4,250 ) (3,449 ) 4,911 Other receivables 986 601 4,407 Prepaid expenses 2,922 3,827 4,073 Other current assets (3,262 ) (2,931 ) (3,678 ) Accounts payable 1,381 1,944 2,880 Other accounts payable (1,420 ) (6,676 ) (6,488 ) Accrued expenses 1,618 (427 ) 1,104 Accrued income taxes (184 ) (17 ) (2,972 ) Other current liabilities 840 453 (471 ) Other non-current liabilities 378 (246 ) (214 ) Payment of severance benefits (478 ) (1,362 ) (5,728 ) Other, net (360 ) (761 ) (487 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,112 ) (5,084 ) (1,929 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral — — 3,335 Payment of hedge collateral (612 ) (612 ) (2,586 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (898 ) (1,566 ) (1,518 ) Payment for intellectual property registration (118 ) (178 ) (163 ) Collection of guarantee deposits 5 1,138 1,445 Payment of guarantee deposits (36 ) (1,910 ) (6,907 ) Increase in short-term financial instruments (30,000 ) (30,000 ) — Other, net (1 ) 0 — Net cash used in investing activities (31,660 ) (33,128 ) (6,394 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term borrowings — 30,059 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options — — 27 Acquisition of treasury stock (2,200 ) (6,859 ) (36,840 ) Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement (117 ) (238 ) (248 ) Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liabilities (34 ) (69 ) (46 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,351 ) 22,893 (37,107 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (4,012 ) (10,306 ) (7,093 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (39,135 ) (25,625 ) (52,523 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of the period 171,602 158,092 225,477 End of the period $ 132,467 $ 132,467 $ 172,954

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING LOSS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING LOSS



(In thousands of U.S. dollars)



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,



2024 March 31,



2024 June 30,



2023 June 30,



2024 June 30,



2023 Operating loss $ (12,824 ) $ (13,459 ) $ (10,656 ) $ (26,283 ) $ (32,474 ) Adjustments: Equity-based compensation expense 1,216 900 2,092 2,116 3,212 Early termination and other charges — — 802 — 9,251 Adjusted Operating Income Loss $ (11,608 ) $ (12,559 ) $ (7,762 ) $ (24,167 ) $ (20,011 )

We present Adjusted Operating Loss as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Loss for the periods indicated as operating loss adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense and (ii) Early termination and other charges.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations $8,449 thousand of termination related charges in connection with the voluntary resignation program that we offered to certain employees during the first quarter of 2023. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, we recorded $802 thousand of one-time employee incentives.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET LOSS



(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Net loss $ (12,997 ) $ (15,417 ) $ (3,947 ) $ (28,414 ) $ (25,417 ) Adjustments: Interest income (2,228 ) (2,213 ) (2,692 ) (4,441 ) (5,534 ) Interest expense 554 238 200 792 456 Income tax benefit (1,602 ) (1,024 ) (2,977 ) (2,626 ) (4,204 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,016 4,099 4,145 8,115 8,502 EBITDA (12,257 ) (14,317 ) (5,271 ) (26,574 ) (26,197 ) Equity-based compensation expense 1,216 900 2,092 2,116 3,212 Foreign currency loss (gain), net 3,557 5,001 (1,237 ) 8,558 2,193 Derivative valuation loss (gain), net (85 ) (25 ) 20 (110 ) 74 Early termination and other charges — — 802 — 9,251 Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,569 ) $ (8,441 ) $ (3,594 ) $ (16,010 ) $ (11,467 ) Net loss $ (12,997 ) $ (15,417 ) $ (3,947 ) $ (28,414 ) $ (25,417 ) Adjustments: Equity-based compensation expense 1,216 900 2,092 2,116 3,212 Foreign currency loss (gain), net 3,557 5,001 (1,237 ) 8,558 2,193 Derivative valuation loss (gain), net (85 ) (25 ) 20 (110 ) 74 Early termination and other charges — — 802 — 9,251 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments 175 (1,343 ) (202 ) (1,168 ) (2,152 ) Adjusted Net Loss $ (8,134 ) $ (10,884 ) $ (2,472 ) $ (19,018 ) $ (12,839 ) Adjusted Net Loss per common share— – Basic $ (0.21 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.30 ) – Diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.30 ) Weighted average number of shares – basic 38,174,920 38,544,781 41,741,310 38,359,851 42,561,514 Weighted average number of shares – diluted 38,174,920 38,544,781 41,741,310 38,359,851 42,561,514

We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net and (iv) Early termination and other charges.

Contacts

Steven C. Pelayo, CFA



The Blueshirt Group



Tel. +1 (360) 808-5154



steven@blueshirtgroup.co

Read full story here