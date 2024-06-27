MagicSchool AI Raises $15 Million to Fight Teacher Burnout and Prepare Students for the AI Future

Funding led by Bain Capital Ventures will fuel rapid growth and product expansion

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MagicSchool AI, the fastest-growing technology platform for K-12 educators and students, today announced a $15 million Series A round of financing led by Bain Capital Ventures. Additional investors include Adobe Ventures and Common Sense Media, as well as angel investors like Replit founder Amjad Masad, Clever co-founders Tyler Bosmeny and Rafael Garcia, and OutSchool co-founder Amir Nathoo. The funding will support the development of more use cases for AI in education.





Amid massive teacher shortages, teacher burnout is a huge problem. At the same time, students need to prepare for an AI future. MagicSchool AI addresses both teacher and student needs with a platform that helps teachers mitigate burnout while preparing students for an AI-enabled workforce.

“We were blown away that MagicSchool AI has had such an outsized impact in a short period of time,” said Christina Melas-Kyriazi, partner at Bain Capital Ventures. “AI has a massive opportunity in education – both to alleviate the burden of heavy teacher workloads, and to enable personalized education for every student, and MagicSchool AI continues to innovate and develop new offerings to match the moment for this opportunity.”

MagicSchool for Teachers allows teachers to use natural language to request an output to help with more than 50 tasks like quiz generation, adjusting text for reading levels, lesson plans, and word problem generation. The platform is purpose-built for a teacher’s needs and workflow, saving them time and energy.

MagicSchool for Students recently launched to build AI literacy for students. Students can choose from a variety of tasks like translation, summarization, writing feedback, tutoring, and math review. Tasks can be shown or hidden based on a teacher’s discretion. Instead of banning generative AI, MagicSchool AI believes that responsible usage is necessary to prepare students for a future where AI literacy is a core competency.

MagicSchool AI is the fastest-growing technology platform for schools. In less than a year since launch, over 2 million educators have signed up for the platform. In addition, more than 3,000 schools and districts have partnered with MagicSchool AI, including Atlanta Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Seattle Public Schools, High Tech High, Choate Rosemary Hall, KIPP Chicago Public Schools, and Sidwell Friends.

MagicSchool AI was founded by Adeel Khan, a lifelong educator. As a former teacher, principal, and founder of a successful public school, he started MagicSchool AI to build tools that would have helped him while in the classroom.

“With rapid advancements in AI, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform the educational system for the better,” said Adeel Khan, founder and CEO of MagicSchool AI. “I believe that AI can help fight teacher burnout while simultaneously preparing students for a workforce that will expect AI competencies and skills.”

With this funding, MagicSchool AI will continue to expand tools available to teachers and students, as well as grow headcount. MagicSchool AI will also continue to expand its product, building on existing capabilities like generating lesson plans, classroom activities, rubrics, and personalizing instruction.

About MagicSchool AI

MagicSchool AI is the leading generative AI platform for educators and students, purpose built for responsible usage in schools. MagicSchool AI is the most-used AI platform for education with over 2 million educators using the platform and partnerships with 3,500+ schools and districts worldwide. MagicSchool for Teachers provides over 50 tools to help teachers with things like quiz generation, text leveling, lesson plans, and word problem generation. MagicSchool for Students is an AI platform designed to build AI literacy for students. The company is backed by leading investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Adobe Ventures, Common Sense Media and Range Ventures. Learn more at https://www.magicschool.ai/.

Contacts

Rachel Colson



rcolson@baincapital.com