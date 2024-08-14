Magenta Buyer LLC Raises $400 Million of New Capital

Transaction reduces debt and extends maturities

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Magenta Buyer LLC (dba Trellix and Skyhigh Security), a leader in delivering market-leading cybersecurity solutions and best-in-class technology to customers around the world, today announced the successful closing of a transaction with a substantial majority of holders of its existing first lien and second lien term loans due in 2028 and 2029.





Magenta Buyer LLC raised $400 million of new capital, extended debt maturities, and de-levered its balance sheet in the transaction, further bolstering its liquidity position and financial flexibility. The transaction is open to holders of all of its existing first lien and second lien term loans.

“The successful completion of this transaction and the significant investment from our financial partners highlight the confidence in Trellix and Skyhigh Security’s strategic direction,” said Bryan Palma, Chief Executive Officer, Trellix and Vishal Rao, Chief Executive Officer, Skyhigh Security. “With a stronger financial foundation, Trellix and Skyhigh Security are well-positioned for future growth.”

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Trellix

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through artificial intelligence, automation, and analytics to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com. Follow Trellix on LinkedIn and X.

About Skyhigh Security

Skyhigh Security is focused on helping customers secure the world’s data. It protects organizations with cloud-native security solutions that are both data-aware and simple to use. Its market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio goes beyond data access and focuses on data use, allowing organizations to collaborate from any device and from anywhere without sacrificing security. For more information, visit https://www.skyhighsecurity.com

